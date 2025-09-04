JLR unveils ultra-exclusive Range Rover SV Polar Night, limited to just 5 units

Having centred its attention in recent months on special editions of the Range Rover Sport, JLR has now revealed a new limited run version of the full-size Range Rover called the SV Polar Night.

The work of JLR’s SV Bespoke division, as per its nomenclature, the Polar Night uses the flagship long wheelbase SV L as a base, but adds a raft of unique fittings to the interior and exterior without receiving any mechanical alterations.

Inside and out

Externally, these include satin dark grey and black 23-inch alloy wheels, anthracite and Graphite Atlas detailing, a gloss black roof and mirror caps, the Range Rover script finished in black chrome, black brake callipers and a unique colour called Spectral Light Blue Gloss.

Inside, the bespoke interior additions comprise Liberty Blue and Ebony leather upholstery, anodised black and chrome finishes, Ebony Black floor mats, SV Bespoke branded scatter cushions on the rear seats, and a black ceramic finish for the various controls.

Illuminated SV Bespoke treadplates and Liberty Blue stitch work complete the interior’s transformation.

In terms of spec, the Polar Night is unchanged from the standard SV L, meaning the retention of the 13.3-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system, quad-zone climate control, ClearSight rear-view mirror, soft-touch closing doors, an auto-folding bootlid cover and the uprated Meridian sound system.

Safety and driver assist comes in the guise of a 360-degree camera system, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Automatic Park Assist, Steering Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Automatic Braking.

Standard V8

Up front, the Polar Night is exclusively powered by the BMW-sourced 4.4l twin-turbo V8 that sends 452kW/750Nm to all four wheels through the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Also carried over from the SV L is the adaptive air suspension, Active Electronic Differential, Torque Vectoring, low range transfer case and adaptive off-road cruise control.

Price

Limited to five units, pricing for the SV Polar Night is R6 521 929, which includes a five-year/100 000km maintenance plan.

This article first appeared in The Citizen.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.