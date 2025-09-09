Golf 8.5 GTI leads local line-up as Golf R launch remains unconfirmed

Despite having revealed and priced the Golf 8.5 GTI at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring two weeks ago, Volkswagen has indicated that the same courtesy, for now, won’t extend to the reworked Golf R.

The Citizen reports that introduced just over a year ago as the equally most powerful combustion-engined Golf ever made, the R uses the same EA888evo 2.0 TSI engine as the GTI, but with outputs raised from 195kW/370Nm to 245kW/420Nm, and drive going to all four wheels through a seven-speed DSG.

Comparatively, the GTI will do 0-100km/h in 5.9s, whereas the benchmark sprint is dispatched in 4.6s in the R.

The same limited top speed of 250km/h as the GTI applies, however, the optional Performance Package will see this increase to 270km/h.

Offered in standard and Black Edition guises, the R doesn’t receive any structural changes from the GTI, though a Drift mode has been included, along with a so-called Special setting modelled on the Nürburgring Nordschleife similar to the Golf 8.5 GTI Clubsport.

No early arrival

Equal on power with the run-out, North America-only market Golf 8 R333, the approval of the GTI for South Africa earlier than the initially reported 2027 due to the country’s poor fuel quality ignited speculation that the R could follow the same path.

At the festival, Volkswagen executives confirmed that, for the moment, plans to bring the R to market haven’t been given the go-ahead, and that a formal announcement will be made once a decision is reached.

While it didn’t reveal any further details, or the measures for the 8.5 GTI now complying with local fuel specifications, an announcement regarding the R could well be made in 2026. However, as it stands, this is purely speculative and not yet approved.

As such, the 8.5 GTI will head the local Golf range in batches of 300 this year, before the resumption of normal supply next year. Pricing kicks off at R908 000.