Motoring

Golf 8.5 GTI leads local line-up as Golf R launch remains unconfirmed

Volkswagen confirms the reworked Golf R won’t launch locally yet, while the 8.5 GTI leads the range with pricing from R908 000.

2 hours ago
Charl Bosch 1 minute read
The equal most powerful combustion engine Golf ever made has not been given the go ahead for South Africa. Image: Volkswagen

Despite having revealed and priced the Golf 8.5 GTI at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring two weeks ago, Volkswagen has indicated that the same courtesy, for now, won’t extend to the reworked Golf R.

The Citizen reports that introduced just over a year ago as the equally most powerful combustion-engined Golf ever made, the R uses the same EA888evo 2.0 TSI engine as the GTI, but with outputs raised from 195kW/370Nm to 245kW/420Nm, and drive going to all four wheels through a seven-speed DSG.

Comparatively, the GTI will do 0-100km/h in 5.9s, whereas the benchmark sprint is dispatched in 4.6s in the R.

The same limited top speed of 250km/h as the GTI applies, however, the optional Performance Package will see this increase to 270km/h.

Offered in standard and Black Edition guises, the R doesn’t receive any structural changes from the GTI, though a Drift mode has been included, along with a so-called Special setting modelled on the Nürburgring Nordschleife similar to the Golf 8.5 GTI Clubsport.

No early arrival

Equal on power with the run-out, North America-only market Golf 8 R333, the approval of the GTI for South Africa earlier than the initially reported 2027 due to the country’s poor fuel quality ignited speculation that the R could follow the same path.

At the festival, Volkswagen executives confirmed that, for the moment, plans to bring the R to market haven’t been given the go-ahead, and that a formal announcement will be made once a decision is reached.

While it didn’t reveal any further details, or the measures for the 8.5 GTI now complying with local fuel specifications, an announcement regarding the R could well be made in 2026. However, as it stands, this is purely speculative and not yet approved.

As such, the 8.5 GTI will head the local Golf range in batches of 300 this year, before the resumption of normal supply next year. Pricing kicks off at R908 000.

2 hours ago
Charl Bosch 1 minute read

Charl Bosch

A self-confessed car nut, Charl started his professional career in journalism in his native Port Elizabeth in 2013. He moved to Johannesburg in 2016 to join Caxton’s digital motoring platforms and has been with The Citizen since 2019. He writes up-to-the-minute motoring news and driving impressions.

Related Articles

VW showcases plans for all-electric T-Cross with ID. Cross Concept

22 hours ago

Compact SUV battle heats up as Toyota updates Urban Cruiser

September 8, 2025

Top 5 best-selling Chinese car brands in SA – August 2025

September 7, 2025

Tata puts price tag on swoopy coupe-styled Curvv

September 6, 2025
Back to top button