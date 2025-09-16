New Jaecoo J5 crossover hits SA market

The entry point into Jaecoo South Africa’s crossover/SUV lineup, the J5 is now available in South Africa, with the Chinese automaker’s local arm listing the three-strong model portfolio on its website, revealing pricing and specifications for the newcomer.

2025 Jaecoo J5 price in SA

Positioned below the J7, the J5 is priced from R369 900 for the entry-level Vortex variant to R479 900 for the flagship Inferno model.

Slotting in between these two derivatives, the mid-tier Glacier is priced from R429 900. Included in the asking price are a five-year/150 000km warranty (10-year/one million km for the first owner) and a five-year/75 000km service plan.

Jaecoo J5 1.5T Vortex CVT – R369 900

Jaecoo J5 1.5T Glacier CVT – R429 900

Jaecoo J5 1.5T Inferno CVT – R479 900

The J5 measures 4 380mm in length and 1 860mm in width, making it slightly smaller than the Haval Jolion Pro and Toyota Corolla Cross, and similar in size to the Kia Seltos and Chery Tiggo Cross. The ground clearance is rated at 174mm. Vortex and Glacier spec are fitted with 17-inch alloy wheels, and the Inferno with 18-inch items.

A single engine option is employed across the J5 lineup – a 1.5l, four-cylinder turbopetrol producing 115kW and 230N.m of torque, the latter available in a broad 1 750 to 4 000r/min swathe of the rev band. Power is sent to the front axle via a CVT transmission. Jaecoo claims an average fuel consumption of 7.5l/100km.

As standard, all models ship with a 13.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, replete with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and eight-inch digital instrumentation. Vortex and Glacier spec includes four- and six-speaker audio systems, respectively, while Inferno upgrades to an eight-speaker unit.

Vortex spec further features cloth seats, a reverse-view camera, cruise control, and halogen headlamps. Glacier upgrades to leather seats with electric adjustment for the driver’s pew, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and LED headlamps. On top of these items, Inferno grade gains dual-zone climate control, 540-degree surround-view monitoring, wireless smartphone charging and an electrically-operated tailgate.

Browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post 2025 Jaecoo J5 in SA: Price & Specs appeared first on CAR Magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.