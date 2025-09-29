Volvo begins production of flagship ES90 sedan

Following its global debut in March 2025, Volvo has started production of the ES90, the firm’s first model to be built on the 800-volt platform. The ES90’s powertrain is expected to offer up to 700km of operating range and the fastest charging capability yet from a Volvo electric vehicle.

The ES90 incorporates Volvo’s pioneering safety systems, driven by next-generation core computing and built on the brand’s Superset tech stack. Like other recent models, it can receive over-the-air software updates to improve functionality over time.

Orders have commenced in several European markets, with customer deliveries to start in the fourth quarter of 2025. The ES90 is set to join the EX30 and EX90 in the brand’s South African EV lineup in the first quarter of 2026.

Three derivatives will be offered, powered by 245kW/480N.m Single Motor, 330kW/670N.m Twin Motor and 500kW/870N.m Twin Motor Performance powertrains. The Single Motor variant earmarked for our market utilises a 92kWh battery, as opposed to the smaller 88kWh unit fitted to models in markets such as the UK. The Twin Motor variants are fed by a 102kWh (usable capacity) battery pack and is reportedly good for a 4.0-second 0-100km/h sprint time.

The ES90’s 800-volt technology enables ultra-fast charging, with Volvo claiming the battery can gain up to 300km of range in just 10 minutes at a 350kW fast-charging station. This makes the ES90 the fastest-charging Volvo EV to date.

Grant Locke, Managing Director at Volvo South Africa, stated: “With production of the ES90 now underway, we’re moving from concept to reality. This isn’t just another electric Volvo; it’s our most advanced sedan yet, built with 800-volt charging, next-generation safety, and a design that redefines what premium electric mobility looks like. The ES90 shows where Volvo is headed, and in 2026, South Africa will see that vision on its roads.”

