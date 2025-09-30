Petrol goes up, diesel down from tomorrow – here’s how much you’ll pay

Motorists will pay more for petrol but less for diesel at the pumps from tomorrow.

The small petrol price increase will be a dampener for cash-strapped motorists.

Petrol and diesel prices

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced that the price of 93-octane will increase by one cent per litre (c/l), while 95-octane petrol will cost eight cents per litre more.

The price of diesel (0.05% sulphur) decreases by 10 cents per litre, while diesel with 0.005% sulphur goes down by eight cents per litre.

Meanwhile, illuminating paraffin will cost 11 cents less per litre, while the price of LP gas decreases by 17 cents/kg.

How much will fuel cost you?

When the fuel price adjustment kicks in, a litre of 93 unleaded petrol will cost R21.48 per litre, while 95 unleaded will be R21.63

The wholesale price of 0.05% (500 PPM) diesel will decrease to R19.34 per litre, and 0.005% (50 PPM) will cost R19.39.

Reasons for petrol price increase

DMRE spokesperson Robert Maake said several factors, including international petroleum product prices and the rand/US dollar exchange rate, contributed to the increase in petrol and the decrease in diesel prices.

Brent Crude Oil price

Maake said the average Brent Crude Oil price increased slightly from $67.01 to $67.16 during the period under review.

“The increase in the price of crude oil is due to the geopolitical risks emanating from the Russia and Ukraine conflict, as well as the Middle East conflict. The impact of the geopolitical risks outweighs the OPEC+ recent announcement to increase production in October, which could ultimately lead to increased supply and lower prices.”

Rand/US dollar exchange

Maake said the rand appreciated on average, against the US dollar, R17.73 to R17.49 per USD during the period under review, when compared to the previous one.

“This led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol by 14.27 c/l, diesel by 15.40 c/l and illuminating paraffin by 14.79 c/l.”

Slate levy

Maake said the cumulative slate amounted to a positive balance of R3.72b for petrol and diesel at the end of August 2025.

“In line with the provisions of the Self-Adjusting Slate Levy Mechanism, the slate levy remains unchanged at zero cents per litre (0.00 c/l) in the price structures of petrol and diesel with effect from October 1.”

Wages

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe, also approved a 6.1 c/l increase (from 299.5c/l to 305.6c/l) in the price structures of petrol to accommodate the wage increase for Forecourt employees, in line with the Motor Industry Bargaining Council (MIBCO) multi-year Wage Settlement Agreement signed on August 23. This increase will be implemented from October 1.

This article was first published by The Citizen.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.