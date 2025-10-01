Refreshed Renault Kwid spied for the first time ahead of debut

Having removed the wraps from the facelift Triber and Kiger over the past two to three months, Renault’s smallest Indian-sourced model, the Kwid, will be next in line for what will be its third refresh, the last having been a specification upgrade in 2024.

Dacia influence

Still in its first generation that debuted a decade ago, the updates will reportedly mirror that of its electric sibling, the Dacia Spring EV, which has been a runaway success since debuting as Europe’s most affordable EV five years ago.

Based on newly uncovered spy images of the almost production-ready prototype undergoing testing, the respective tweaks comprise the same LED headlights as the Duster and Dacia Bigster, new bumpers, Dacia’s Y-shaped LED taillights and a new grille.

Caught by gaadiwaadi.com, a glimpse of the interior reveals a bigger infotainment display, the same steering wheel as the Triber and Kiger and, reportedly, improved safety in the form of six airbags across the entire range.

Renault Kwid EV Caught Testing In India Revealing Exterior & Interiorhttps://t.co/Sx9DQLyDQ1 — GaadiWaadi.com® (@gaadiwaadi) September 30, 2025

First time EV?

Still riding on the CMF-A platform, which underpins the Kiger, Triber and Nissan Magnite in extended CMF-A+ guise, the Kwid’s revisions won’t extend to its powertrain as it is anticipated to continue with the current 1l three-cylinder petrol engine.

The Electric Dacia Spring will, seemingly, serve as styling inspiration for the updated Kwid. Photo: Dacia

Producing 50kW/91Nm, the free-breathing unit will again be mated either to a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed Easy-R automated manual.

Unconfirmed is whether the EV version, known as the City K-ZE in China that forms the base for the Spring, will finally be offered as the Kwid EV.

Elements of the Spring’s interior will, reportedly, be carried over into the Kwid. Photo: Dacia

Itself updated last year in Dacia guise, the EV is powered by a 28.6kWh battery pack that produces either 33kW or 48kW, allowing for a range of 220km in both cases.

South Africa awaits

Set to go on-sale in India before year-end, the facelift Kwid, for now, has not been confirmed for South Africa where both the updated Triber and Kiger have.

Still one of Renault South Africa’s key models, though no longer the cheapest, current pricing starts at R196 990 for the entry-level Zen and concludes at R227 999 for the AMT-equipped Climber.

Should approval for the facelift model be given, expect it to only arrive next year and with a noticeable price premium.

This article was first published by The Citizen.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.