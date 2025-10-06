Motoring

South African riders shine as Binder finishes 4th at Mandalika

Brad Binder surged from 15th to fourth at the Indonesia MotoGP, marking his best finish this season, while fellow South Africans scored points.

5 minutes ago
Jaco van der Merwe 1 minute read
Brad Binder misses out on the podium at Mandalika by just a second. Photo: Red Bull KTM

Brad Binder was chuffed with achieving his best result of the MotoGP season at the Indonesia Grand Prix yesterday.

According to The Citizen, the Red Bull KTM rider stormed from 15th on the grid to finish fourth at Mandalika, missing the podium by a second. It is his best finish in 25 races since finishing fourth in San Marino last year.

The Indonesia MotoGP produced a first-time winner in Fermin Aldeguer after drama on the first lap, when newly crowned world champion Marc Marquez crashed out following contact with Marco Bezzecchi. The Spanish rookie took the honours ahead of Binder’s team-mate Pedro Acosta and his own Ducati team-mate Alex Marquez.

Binder storms through field

Binder, who again failed to progress to Q2, could only finish the sprint race in 10th place on Saturday, one place outside the points. He says mechanical changes for the main race made the difference.

“We made quite a big change in warm-up and straightaway I felt more confident with the front-end. I felt like I was turning better and it was more planted. I could push more,” Binder told the KTM website.

“Happy to come through the field and better my starting position by a long way. Looking forward to see if we can try and keep this momentum rolling now. Happy also to be back in the fight.”

Good weekend for South Africa

Binder is still 11th in the championship on 118 points, 10 points behind Johann Zarco in 10th place.

It was a fruitful weekend all around for South African riders at Mandalika, as Binder’s brother Darryn and Ruché Moodley scored points. Darryn finished the Moto2 race in 11th place to score five points, while Moodley scored three points for his 13th-place finish in Moto3.

After a one-week break, the calendar’s eastern swing concludes with another double header in Australia and Malaysia. Thereafter the tour returns to Europe for the season’s final two rounds in Portugal and Valencia.

5 minutes ago
Jaco van der Merwe 1 minute read

Jaco Van Der Merwe

Summary: - Oversees The Citizen Motoring’s print and digital presence - Reports on new car models, industry news and motorsports - Road tests cars and motorcycles - Joined The Citizen in 2010 as Sports Editor before becoming the Head of Motoring in 2018 - Spend 10 years at Beeld newspaper - Has worked as sub-editor, sports reporter and sports editor Experience: After starting his career as a lay-out sub-editor at the now defunct printed edition of Afrikaans newspaper Beeld in Johannesburg, Jaco went on to cover cricket, rugby, football, boxing and golf as a sports reporter. He has travelled extensively with the South African national cricket team, touring Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India and Northern Ireland to cover international matches. In 2019 and 2023 he explored the South American and sub-Saharan deserts respectively at the Dakar Rally along with the savanna in Kenya at the World Rally Championship in 2023. He has covered the 2003 Cricket World Cup, 2006 and 2009 ICC Champions Trophy, 2007 T20 World Cup, 2009 Fifa Confederations Cup, 2010 Afcon and Fifa World Cup qualification, world title boxing fights and European Tour golf events. He was the recipient of the Newcomer of the Year award at the SAB Sports Awards in 2003. When he takes a break from his dad’s taxi routine, you’ll find him on his Kawasaki cruiser or attempting to add to his Comrades Marathon and Ironman medals. QUALIFICATION: BA (Hons) in Business Comm (NWU) HOBBIES: Running, motorcycling, photography

Related Articles

Rolls-Royce unveils one-of-a-kind Spectre Bailey

October 5, 2025

Ranked: GWM and Chery lead best-selling Chinese brands in September

October 4, 2025

B8 SUV confirmed for Australia, SA launch looks promising

October 3, 2025

New vehicle sales soar in September with Hilux and Polo Vivo leading best-sellers

October 3, 2025
Back to top button