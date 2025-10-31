5 facts about the (likely) SA-bound Suzuki Victoris

Displayed at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, the Suzuki Victoris is currently under consideration for the South African market. Here’s what Car Mag knows about this product:

1. It’s built in India

Sharing its Suzuki Group C underpinnings with the modern Grand Vitara and its Toyota Urban Cruiser clone, the Victoris is assembled at Maruti Suzuki’s Kharkhoda Plant in Haryana, India. The new model has the same 2 600mm wheelbase as its relations, yet is slightly longer from bumper to bumper. In the Indian market, Maruti lists the Hyundai Creta as a rival to the Victoris.

2. This is a so-called global product

Suzuki has stated that the Victoris is a global model and is planned for export to over 100 countries across Asia, the Middle East, South and Central America and Africa.

3. Differences between the Victoris and the Grand Vitara

While they share underpinnings and a wheelbase length, as Suzuki’s new flagship SUV product, the Victoris distinguishes itself via a modern design language, complete with a neatly sculpted grille, large integrated fog lamps, LED headlamps and a considered use of darkened cladding. The tailgate design, including lighting, is altogether more European-inspired in the new car compared with the modern Grand Vitara.

The Victoris also boasts a neater, less cluttered interior compared with the current Grand Vitara, complete with a modern 10.1-inch infotainment display running the latest software.

4. Powertrains

In Tokyo, Suzuki used the Victoris to showcase its plans to introduce a comprehensive compressed biomethane gas strategy, as part of its ‘multi-pathway’ approach to achieving carbon neutrality. This vehicle is, however, also available with a selection of mild-hybrid and Toyota-sourced ‘strong hybrid’ powertrains. The former option will likely be on the menu for the South African market. Paired with a 1.5-litre K-Series engine, this 12 V SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) system uses an integrated starter generator and a lithium-ion battery to improve fuel efficiency. Interestingly, while there is an option of a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission, the latter forms part of an all-wheel-drive setup for the Victoris.

5. It won’t be called Victoris in South Africa

While all indications are that this car will launch in South Africa in 2026, should it arrive, it won’t be called Victoris. Indeed, reports suggest that the name Across will be used in other markets, including Africa.

