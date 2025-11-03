Nissan unveils Dune Patrol Concept with several upgrades

Nissan’s US arm has whipped the wraps off the Dune Patrol Concept ahead of its public debut at the 2025 SEMA Show, which will take place from tomorrow until Saturday in Las Vegas. Based on the Armada Pro-4X, the Dune Patrol Concept is equipped with the same motor as the SA-bound new Nissan Patrol, which sports a 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 endowed with a healthy 317kW and 700Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four corners via a nine-speed automatic transmission.

A nod to the Patrol’s desert racing legacy, the concept car is finished in a desert-inspired hue and features ‘Dune Patrol’ livery. However, the most noteworthy revisions featured on this concept are its several off-road-focused modifications. The latter includes bespoke long-travel racing suspension, wider wheel arches, and prototype NISMO 18-inch AXIS beadlock wheels, shod in 37-inch Yokohama tyres.

In addition to the aforementioned items, the Dune Patrol Concept is equipped with several other NISMO prototype elements, which include unique bumpers, a rear-mounted spare tyre, off-road lighting, a roof rack, and a free-flow exhaust system. It also features a host of mounting and storage solutions, which include roof-mounted storage cases and MOLLE panels for fuel and water canisters. An onboard air compressor and a long-range radio antenna are also present.

