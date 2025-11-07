Suzuki SA sets new sales record in October 2025

Suzuki Auto South Africa recorded a new overall sales milestone in October 2025. Despite a slight decrease in sales in September, the local arm of the Japanese automaker managed to surpass its previous sales record, set in August 2025. Last month, Suzuki SA placed second on the list of best-selling car brands in South Africa for the 10th month in a row. According to Naamsa, Suzuki sold 6 890 new cars in October 2025, a 354-unit increase over the 6 534 units sold in August.

October was the fourth consecutive month Suzuki SA has sold more than 6 000 new cars. Last month, dealer sales accounted for the majority of sales at 4 842 units, while rental and fleet customers accounted for 2 048 units sold. The latter figure beat the record for rental and fleet sales set in January by 183 units.

Last month, Suzuki’s most popular model was the fourth-generation Swift hatchback, with 2 377 units sold, followed by the Fronx crossover SUV (1 369), Baleno hatchback (596), Ertiga MPV (521), and Dzire sedan (409).

