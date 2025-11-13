Nissan cuts X-Trail pricing to celebrate SUV’s 25-year anniversary

In a world very different to now, where SUVs, crossovers and soft-roaders are all the rage, 25 years ago when the Nissan X-Trail arrived, its soft-roader launched a brand-new category of motoring and set the benchmark for all that followed.

The name said it all, fusing the concept of extreme sports and the outdoors and the first-generation Nissan X-Trail (T30: 2000 – 2007). It set out to prove that a 4WD vehicle could be comfortable and fun, sporty and practical, while shattering the stigma of four-wheel drive vehicles being heavy on fuel.

The T30 Nissan X-Trail featured a spacious interior suitable for outdoor and sports use, a class-leading cargo area, washable luggage boards and water-repellent seats for easy cleaning. Two years later, a 2003 minor update significantly improved driver comfort with the introduction of a pop-up steering wheel featuring a maximum tilt angle of 45 degrees. The ‘Hyper Roof Rail’ integrated driving lights, roof rails and roof bars enhance visibility and boost driver confidence during night-time travel.

Nissan X-Trail a true pioneer

The T30 X-Trail also debuted Nissan’s innovative ALL MODE 4×4 system intelligently detecting driving and road conditions. This allowed for optimal torque to go to the rear wheels for enhanced performance and achieved optimal fuel efficiency in normal driving. Drivers could switch seamlessly between Auto Mode, 2WD and LOCK mode (which provided a fixed torque distribution of 57:43).

The next generation (T31: 2007 – 2013) further enhanced the Nissan’s X-Trail’s reputation as a tough versatile SUV. The T31 X-Trail’s standout feature was its cutting-edge electronic 4WD system All Mode 4×4-i. It featured Yaw Movement Control that ensured excellent all-weather performance.

The system analysed data from steering angle sensors, yaw-rate sensors and G sensors to predict the driver’s intended cornering line. It automatically adjusted torque distribution to provide smooth cornering even on slippery roads. There were also additional features like Hill Descent Control and Hill Start Assist to ensured safer, more confident driving.

More innovations

The third generation Nissan X-Trail (T32 2013- 2020) introduced the pioneering Active Ride Control, Active Engine Brake and Cornering Stability Assist. It also featured Intelligent Around View Monitor for parking assistance. Plus Nissan’s advanced drive assist technology that supports acceleration, braking and steering on single-lane highways.

T33, the current fourth generation Nissan X-Trail, has brought further enhancements such as a seven-seat option, head-up display, higher towing capacity up to 2 000kg and ProPILOT feature. The latter significantly reduces driver stress when driving on highways in several kinds of traffic conditions, making long drives more comfortable and enjoyable.

The Nissan X-Trail T33’s credentials as an adventure vehicle and its tough gear DNA that began with the original T30 were further burnished last year. It was deployed as the support vehicle for Daring Africa, an 8 000km odyssey from Pretoria in South Africa to Cairo. It escorted the Nissan Navara bakkies, which were designated as the stars of the show, on every kilometer.

Special pricing

In 2025, the Nissan X-Trail underwent a model year change, adding a walk-away lock and approach unlocking functionality. It also features a wireless charger in all grades to make it more comfortable and convenient to South African customers.

It is the latest evolution for a vehicle that pioneered the global SUV segment in the automotive industry and has seen it sell more than 8.1 million units across the world and around 50 000 in South Africa.

The three grades are currently available with a special price for a limited time – the entry grade Visia at R587 900, Acenta grade at R666 900 and top grade Acenta Plus at R749 900.

This article was first published by The Citizen.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.