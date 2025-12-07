2 VW Amarok special editions ‘on the cards’: Ranger Raptor rival incoming?

Following the news that Ford will make significant changes to powertrain configurations on forthcoming updated versions of the Ranger and Everest, Volkswagen Group Africa has confirmed to us that these changes will, by default, be shared with its Ranger-based Amarok package. As a reminder, the modern Amarok is assembled as part of a technology-sharing agreement between these two brands on the same Silverton production line as the Ranger.

While these changes mean the discontinuation of the 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel mill in favour of an upgraded version of the 125 kW/405 Nm 2.0-litre single-turbo diesel unit – now paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission – it also means the availability of a new 2.3-litre, four-cylinder turbopetrol engine in both the Ranger and Amarok, which, as has been reported, can be tuned to deliver 222kW and 452N.m.

Likely to adopt this 222kW powertrain, Volkswagen has confirmed that a new Amarok Dark Label edition is being planned for South Africa. As the name suggests, and as featured on the Dark Label version of the previous-generation (VW-built) Amarok, this predominantly styling-focused special-edition double-cab adds dark trim, including side mirrors, roll hoops and alloy wheels, with suitably tinted head- and taillamp lenses. The car’s interior will also be suitably unique when compared with the standard model.

Also confirmed are plans to work with Australian-based tuning company Walkinshaw Automotive Group (set up by the son of legendary UK racing engineer Tom Walkinshaw) to offer its imminent second-generation Amarok Walkinshaw in South Africa.

Significantly, as showcased by this collaboration’s first special-edition double-cab in 2020, this version of the modern Amarok will look to move this package further away from its Ranger roots and into bespoke territory. This includes potentially unlocking more performance and adding a bespoke suspension setup. With Ford unlikely to offer VW the keys to its Raptor programme, a modern Amarok Walkinshaw could be as close as fans of the German brand get to unlocking the potential of this bakkie.

Expect local plans for the new Amarok Dark Label and Walkinshaw to be announced by the middle of 2026.

