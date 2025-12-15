Chery vehicles coming to SA in 2026

Acknowledging that the Chery brand has proven to be relatively light on its feet when it comes to introducing strategic updates across its current product portfolio, 2026 looks set to be another significant year for this Chinese marque’s South African operations. While we know there are plans to introduce the Himla double-cab – which we’ve sampled for a first drive in China – likely with a choice of internal combustion and hybrid powertrains, the big news is the likelihood that our market will receive the box-fresh Toyota Land Cruiser Prado-rivalling 9L SUV.

Unveiled at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show, the 9L is built on the manufacturer’s T1X unibody platform. The 9L is expected to sport similar exterior dimensions as the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, which measures 4 925mm in length and 1 980mm in width, while featuring the Wuhu automaker’s Super Hybrid System (SHS) that offers an operating range of up to 1 400km.

In addition to the aforementioned models, we won’t be surprised if the series-production version of the T1TP prototype – a seven-seater SUV that converts into a double-cab bakkie – make its way to our shores once it goes into production. There’s been no official word yet, though, but considering Chery’s planned entry into the highly competitive local bakkie segment with the Himla, it seems likely the company could introduce an adventure-focused SUV to rival the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest and Isuzu MU-X.

