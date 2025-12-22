Chery set to become 1st Chinese brand to compete at Le Mans

Chery has ambitions to become the first Chinese automaker to compete in the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race. Indeed, the Wuhu-based automaker has announced it has signed a five-year partnership with Automobile Club de l’Oest, the company that organises the Le Mans 24 Hours. The Chery Group will enter its Exeed luxury brand, supported by a factory-backed team, into the endurance race.

The manufacturer has confirmed its three-pillar plan includes the development of a domestic endurance racing championship, before competing in the official Asian Le Mans championship and, then, entering the 24 Hours of Le Mans with Exeed. Chery has yet to announce an official entry date and whether it will compete in the Hypercar class – along with Ferrari, Toyota and BMW, to name but a few, and newcomers such as Genesis and McLaren – or in the GT3 division with a production-based racecar.

The Chinese automotive manufacturer aims to use the information and insights from its experience in endurance racing to develop new technology for future production vehicles to improve the efficiency, durability, and reliability of its powertrains.

While Chery is recognised as a global vehicle exporter, its future entry into the world’s longest-running endurance race also signifies the firm’s aspirations to establish itself as a global automotive technology company, using motorsport as a global stage where the carmaker can prove itself. Chery will also have to invest in building a Le Mans-certified race circuit in Wuhu, where it is headquartered, as part of the deal. This serves to foster local engagement for fans and support the programme.

Click here to browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post Chery Set to Become First Chinese Brand to Compete at Le Mans appeared first on CAR Magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.