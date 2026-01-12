Alfa Romeo has unveiled the Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa. Touted as the most extreme model to don the ‘Quadrifoglio’ moniker, the Italian marque’s new special-edition performance sedan will be limited to just 10 examples.

So, what sets the hardcore special edition apart from its ‘standard’ stablemate? Well, for starters, the Luna Rossa gains a model-specific body kit, fashioned from carbon fibre. According to the Turin brand, the fitment of the latter, including that large rear wing, enhances downforce (up to 140kg), which, as a result, ensures improved stability. The Luna Rossa also features a revised front splitter and an updated diffuser. An Akrapovič exhaust system is standard fitment.

Further distinguishing the limited edition, the 19-inch alloy wheels feature a grey-and-red gradient finish. Model-specific decals are also present. Those with a keen eye will notice the red Alfa Romeo badges on the bonnet and rear end. The interior also features Luna Rossa-specific Sparco bucket seats, among several other items.

The Luna Rossa model retains the ‘standard’ Giulia Quadrifoglio’s powertrain – a 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6. As a reminder, the petrol unit produces a peak power output of 375kW, available from 6 500r/min. The full complement of torque – 600Nm – is on tap between 2 500 and 5 000r/min in the rev band. Exclusively delivered to the rear axle via an eight-speed automatic transmission, these figures allow the ‘standard’ derivative to dispatch the 0-100km/h dash in a claimed time of 3.9 seconds.

Click here to browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post Alfa Romeo unveils hardcore Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa appeared first on CAR Magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.