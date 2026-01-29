Popular VW Polo Vivo range gets new ‘Edition 15’ model

VW South Africa went ahead and refreshed the Polo Vivo range at the end of last year. And the car now offers a new front-end design, new infotainment system, new seat trim design and enhanced safety features. Produced locally, it’s a car that blends German technology with Mzansi craftsmanship, reports The Citizen

R8 500 upgrade package

One of the biggest reasons for the range’s success is the ongoing introduction of special edition models. And this brings us to the ‘Edition 15’ VW Polo Vivo. Based on the Life derivative of the VW Polo Vivo, the car is available in Crystal Ice Blue and Deep Pearl Black only.

Found on the bonnet, rear doors, and rear hatch window of the car are model specific ‘Edition 15’ logos. Also visible are black roof, black mirror caps and ‘Edition 15’ scuff plates. While 15-inch Ubomi alloy wheels complete the R8 500 upgrade.

Manual and automatic choices

Like the VW Polo Vivo Life that serves as its base, the Polo Vivo ‘Edition 15’ is offered in 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre guise. While you also get the choice of a manual and automatic transmission.

The 1.4-litre engine on offer delivers 63kW of power and 132Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual box. A 0-100km/h time of 12.2 seconds is said to be in the offering, while the top speed comes in at 177km/h. Fuel consumption is also claimed to be just 5.9-litres per 100km.

77kW of power and 153Nm of torque are delivered by a brawnier 1.6-litre engine, which in turn is paired to an easy shifting 6-speed automatic transmission. The 0-100km/h time is very similar at 12.6 seconds, while top speed increases slightly to 188km/h. Fuel consumption here comes in at 6.5-litres per 100km.

Price

Polo Vivo 1.4 63kW ‘Edition 15’ – R302 800

Polo Vivo 1.6 77kW ‘Edition 15’ – R326 600

The Volkswagen Polo Vivo comes standard with a 3-year / 120 000km warranty and a 6-year anti-corrosion warranty. The service intervals are every 15 000km with a 5-year/150 000km engine warranty.

Volkswagen EasyDrive Maintenance and Service Plans are available as options.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.