Popular VW Polo Vivo range gets new ‘Edition 15’ model added

The Polo Vivo has firmly established itself as a leader in the entry-level hatch market since its local introduction in 2010.

VW South Africa went ahead and refreshed the Polo Vivo range at the end of last year. And the car now offers a new front-end design, new infotainment system, new seat trim design and enhanced safety features. Produced locally, it’s a car that blends German technology with Mzansi craftsmanship.

R8 500 upgrade package

One of the biggest reasons for the range’s success is the ongoing introduction of special edition models. And this brings us to the ‘Edition 15’ VW Polo Vivo. Based on the Life derivative of the VW Polo Vivo, the car is available in Crystal Ice Blue and Deep Pearl Black only.

Found on the bonnet, rear doors, and rear hatch window of the car are model specific ‘Edition 15’ logos. Also visible are black roof, black mirror caps and ‘Edition 15’ scuff plates. While 15-inch Ubomi alloy wheels complete the R8 500 upgrade.

Manual and automatic choices

Like the VW Polo Vivo Life that serves as its base, the Polo Vivo ‘Edition 15’ is offered in 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre guise. While you also get the choice of a manual and automatic transmission.

The 1.4-litre engine on offer delivers 63 kW of power and 132 Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual box. A 0-100 km/h time of 12.2 seconds is said to be in the offering, while the top speed comes in at 177 km/h. Fuel consumption is also claimed to be just 5.9-litres per 100 km.

77 kW of power and 153 Nm of torque are delivered by a brawnier 1.6-litre engine, which in turn is paired to an easy shifting 6-speed automatic transmission. The 0-100 km/h time is very similar at 12.6 seconds, while top speed increases slightly to 188 km/h. Fuel consumption here comes in at 6.5-litres per 100 km.

Price

Polo Vivo 1.4 63 kW ‘Edition 15’ – R302 800

Polo Vivo 1.6 77 kW ‘Edition 15’ – R326 600

The Volkswagen Polo Vivo comes standard with a 3-year / 120 000 km warranty and a 6-year anti-corrosion warranty. The service intervals are every 15 000 km with a 5-year / 150 000 km engine warranty.

Volkswagen EasyDrive Maintenance and Service Plans are available as options.