New BMW iX3 set to pioneer ‘new era’

The all-new BMW iX3, the second in the Neue Klasse range of electric vehicles, will spearhead the German carmaker’s local product onslaught in 2026, reports The Citizen.

The new Neue Klasse-derived model of BMW’s popular SUV is different from the first iX3, which featured the same underpinnings as the locally built X3. The new version is designed from the ground up as a battery electric vehicle (BEV) on a platform that will also be used for a 3 Series-type sedan, along with an electric alternative to the M3.



BMW’s dedicated BEV portfolio offers electric cars as alternatives to internal combustion products instead of replacing them.

BMW iX3 pioneers ‘new era’

“The new era is coming to South Africa in the second half of the year in the Neue Klasse. We are very excited for this vehicle for three reasons,” announced Peter van Binsberger, CEO of BMW Group South Africa, at the brand’s Start-of-Year address in Midrand this week.

“Firstly, it is a new era for mobility, which South Africa enters with the car’s arrival. Second, and pragmatically speaking, the previous iX3 was our best-selling BEV model in SA. We saw it in our sales numbers and expect to do something for our BEV volume. It is the sweet spot here in the market,” he said.“

The third thing that is really exciting is that Neue Klasse is not a car. It is a new mobility platform if you want to see it that way. It focuses on design, electrification and digitalisation,” added Van Binsberger.



Nostalgic styling

The all-new iX3’s styling includes a throwback to the original Neue Klasse models of the 1960s. The most prominent being the slim vertical kidney grilles with illuminated iconic glow set against a sealed panel.

Worldwide, the BMW iX3 initially only offers a single variant, the xDrive 50. Its pair of electric motors is motivated by a 108.7kWh battery. And produces 345kW of power and 645Nm of torque. It is claimed to reach 100km/h from a standstill in 4.9 seconds and has a range of over 800km.

Apart from the BMW iX3, the manufacturer also plans to roll out the new X5 and 7 Series CLi in the fourth quarter. While these will be powered by internal combustion engines, the BMW boss says they have Neue Klasse features.



Neue Klasse DNA

“More than 40 vehicles will be coming in the next couple of years, all featuring DNA of the Neue Klasse,” added Van Binsberger.

“We will see that in the new X5, which should arrive in Q4. The new X5 has certain Neue Klasse themes, albeit it still comes with the ICE (internal combustion engine) platform. The second is the updated 7 Series, which comes in Q4, also with Neue Klasse DNA,” he said.

Elsewhere in the German carmaker’s local portfolio, plentyof additions to Mini’s are also planned for 2026.

“We plan to spice up our Mini offerings too, with the spiciest of them all, the John Cooper Works that will be offered in the Hatch and Aceman. We’ll fulfil the whole JCW range also with a cabrio version, which will have an internal combustion engine,” said Van Binsberger.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.