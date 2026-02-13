Motoring

Trio of Ducati Desmo450 models hitting SA stores this month

As new off-road models are due to arrive from Italy, the Panigale V4 R and V4 Lamborghini have already sold out locally.

16 hours ago
Jaco Van Der Merwe 2 minutes read
The Ducati Desmo450 EDX is meant for cross-country adventures. Photo: Supplied

Ducati might not have a long history in the world of motocross racing, but it is sure making up for lost time with the expansion of the Desmo450 range.

After showcasing the Desmo450 MX at King of the Whip at Montecasino in December, Ducati South Africa is also adding the Desmo450 MX Factory and the Desmo450 EDX to its dirt bike portfolio this year.

Ducati showed all three models at Volkswagen Group Africa’s (VWGA) annual product Indaba in Kariega last week. VWGA last year acquired the local importing and sales rights for Italian premium manufacturer from World of Motorcycles.

Ducati Desmo450 trio

“All three of these models will be going into dealerships from the end of February and we’re really looking forward to that,” says Mark Walters, marketing and PR manager at Ducati South Africa.

“The Ducati Desmo450 MX is a track beast that has earned some high praise all around the world. The EDX is our enduro model and geared for cross-country and trails.”

A prototype of the Ducati Desmo450 MX made waves in 2024 by getting off to a winning start at the Italian Motocross Championship. The 449.6cc dirt bike features the famous desmodromic valves that has been a key part of the brand’s racing success since the 1950s.

Dawn of a new era

“The Ducati Desmo450 MX Factory is the dawn of a new era. We’ve basically made it ready to compete straight out of the box,” says Tertius Cronje, head of brand Ducati SA.

“The bike features superior components such as full titanium Akrapovic racing system, high-performance Showa suspension and an electronic system to boot. These are just a few of the standard things. This is a buy on Saturday, race on Sunday bike.”

Ducati South Africa will also be rolling out a variety of bikes in the form of the Panigale V4 R, Monster, DesertX, Hypermotard V2, Diavel RS and Multistrada RS this year.

Panigale V4s all snapped up

Bad news for Ducatsti hoping to get their hands on the incoming Panigale V4 R and V4 Lamborghini is that they have been sold out well in advance. Ducati South Africa only got 13 of the Panigale V4 R and six V4 Lamborghinis, all which have been snapped up in no time.

Expanding its dealer network is another major priority for the brand this year. Following in the footsteps of the Ducati Claremont that opened last year will be the flagship dealership in Sandton next month. Dealerships in Umhlanga, Gqeberha, George, Bloemfontein and Windhoek are also in the pipeline.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.

16 hours ago
Jaco Van Der Merwe 2 minutes read

Jaco Van Der Merwe

Summary: - Oversees The Citizen Motoring’s print and digital presence - Reports on new car models, industry news and motorsports - Road tests cars and motorcycles - Joined The Citizen in 2010 as Sports Editor before becoming the Head of Motoring in 2018 - Spend 10 years at Beeld newspaper - Has worked as sub-editor, sports reporter and sports editor Experience: After starting his career as a lay-out sub-editor at the now defunct printed edition of Afrikaans newspaper Beeld in Johannesburg, Jaco went on to cover cricket, rugby, football, boxing and golf as a sports reporter. He has travelled extensively with the South African national cricket team, touring Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India and Northern Ireland to cover international matches. In 2019 and 2023 he explored the South American and sub-Saharan deserts respectively at the Dakar Rally along with the savanna in Kenya at the World Rally Championship in 2023. He has covered the 2003 Cricket World Cup, 2006 and 2009 ICC Champions Trophy, 2007 T20 World Cup, 2009 Fifa Confederations Cup, 2010 Afcon and Fifa World Cup qualification, world title boxing fights and European Tour golf events. He was the recipient of the Newcomer of the Year award at the SAB Sports Awards in 2003. When he takes a break from his dad’s taxi routine, you’ll find him on his Kawasaki cruiser or attempting to add to his Comrades Marathon and Ironman medals. QUALIFICATION: BA (Hons) in Business Comm (NWU) HOBBIES: Running, motorcycling, photography

Related Articles

All-new Toyota RAV4 gets the nod for South Africa

11 hours ago

Nissan’s 3 SUVs coming to South Africa; here’s what to expect 

February 12, 2026

GWM reveals limited edition Haval Jolion Pro

February 12, 2026

Changan’s Alsvin inches into affordable compact sedan market in South Africa

February 11, 2026
Back to top button