Trio of Ducati Desmo450 models hitting SA stores this month

Ducati might not have a long history in the world of motocross racing, but it is sure making up for lost time with the expansion of the Desmo450 range.

After showcasing the Desmo450 MX at King of the Whip at Montecasino in December, Ducati South Africa is also adding the Desmo450 MX Factory and the Desmo450 EDX to its dirt bike portfolio this year.

Ducati showed all three models at Volkswagen Group Africa’s (VWGA) annual product Indaba in Kariega last week. VWGA last year acquired the local importing and sales rights for Italian premium manufacturer from World of Motorcycles.

Ducati Desmo450 trio

“All three of these models will be going into dealerships from the end of February and we’re really looking forward to that,” says Mark Walters, marketing and PR manager at Ducati South Africa.

“The Ducati Desmo450 MX is a track beast that has earned some high praise all around the world. The EDX is our enduro model and geared for cross-country and trails.”

A prototype of the Ducati Desmo450 MX made waves in 2024 by getting off to a winning start at the Italian Motocross Championship. The 449.6cc dirt bike features the famous desmodromic valves that has been a key part of the brand’s racing success since the 1950s.

Dawn of a new era

“The Ducati Desmo450 MX Factory is the dawn of a new era. We’ve basically made it ready to compete straight out of the box,” says Tertius Cronje, head of brand Ducati SA.

“The bike features superior components such as full titanium Akrapovic racing system, high-performance Showa suspension and an electronic system to boot. These are just a few of the standard things. This is a buy on Saturday, race on Sunday bike.”

Ducati South Africa will also be rolling out a variety of bikes in the form of the Panigale V4 R, Monster, DesertX, Hypermotard V2, Diavel RS and Multistrada RS this year.

Panigale V4s all snapped up

Bad news for Ducatsti hoping to get their hands on the incoming Panigale V4 R and V4 Lamborghini is that they have been sold out well in advance. Ducati South Africa only got 13 of the Panigale V4 R and six V4 Lamborghinis, all which have been snapped up in no time.

Expanding its dealer network is another major priority for the brand this year. Following in the footsteps of the Ducati Claremont that opened last year will be the flagship dealership in Sandton next month. Dealerships in Umhlanga, Gqeberha, George, Bloemfontein and Windhoek are also in the pipeline.

