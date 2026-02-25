Specs and pricing for Mazda CX-3 Active auto revealed

Mazda South Africa has released pricing and specifications for the updated CX-3 Active auto, the opening gambit to the automaker’s four-strong CX-3 lineup.

While the exterior styling, distinguished by Mazda’s signature ‘KODO’ design language, and 16-inch alloy wheels, remain, the interior has received the Japanese marque’s MZD Connect infotainment system, which comprises an eight.0-inch display, and incorporates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone screen mirroring. A six-speaker audio system is also included with the package. The interior further sports a leather-wrapped steering wheel and cloth upholstery for the seats. The CX-3 also features keyless entry and cruise control.

Price in SA

The entry-level model in the CX-3 range, the Active auto, is priced from R440 000, which includes a five-year/unlimited km warranty and a three-year/unlimited km service plan.

As a reminder, the CX-3 is powered by Mazda’s 2.0-litre SKYACTIV-G engine. The naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol unit produces 115kW and 206Nm of torque, delivered to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.

