Motoring

Specs and pricing for Mazda CX-3 Active auto revealed

Here is what you can expect from the Mazda CX-3 Active auto, one of four models from the range.

2 hours ago
CAR Magazine 1 minute read
Mazda CX-3 Active auto. Photo: Mazda

Mazda South Africa has released pricing and specifications for the updated CX-3 Active auto, the opening gambit to the automaker’s four-strong CX-3 lineup.

While the exterior styling, distinguished by Mazda’s signature ‘KODO’ design language, and 16-inch alloy wheels, remain, the interior has received the Japanese marque’s MZD Connect infotainment system, which comprises an eight.0-inch display, and incorporates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone screen mirroring. A six-speaker audio system is also included with the package. The interior further sports a leather-wrapped steering wheel and cloth upholstery for the seats. The CX-3 also features keyless entry and cruise control.

Price in SA

The entry-level model in the CX-3 range, the Active auto, is priced from R440 000, which includes a five-year/unlimited km warranty and a three-year/unlimited km service plan.

As a reminder, the CX-3 is powered by Mazda’s 2.0-litre SKYACTIV-G engine. The naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol unit produces 115kW and 206Nm of torque, delivered to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.

Click here to browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post 2026 Mazda CX-3 Active auto: price and specs appeared first on CAR Magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.

2 hours ago
CAR Magazine 1 minute read

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Network News in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News

CAR Magazine

This article was supplied by Car Magazine

Related Articles

New Toyota Hilux expected in South Africa soon

4 hours ago

iCaur 03T hints at electric box of incoming surprises

February 24, 2026

Interested in buying MG’s ZS Pro? Here is what you need to know

February 23, 2026

Toyota 10 years later: Hilux and Fortuner not showing a big price difference

February 23, 2026
Back to top button