Order books for Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio reopened

Alfa Romeo has announced the order books for its performance-focused Giulia and Stelvio models have been reopened, with the Italian automaker’s local arm confirming these models, including their standard siblings, will be available in South Africa through 2027. The decision to reopen the order books for the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio comes in response to customer requests and forms part of the Turin marque’s strategy to extend production of these two derivatives.

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio price in SA

The Giulia Quadrifoglio is priced from R2 039 900, with its performance-focused SUV sibling priced from R2 225 900. As standard, pricing includes a five-year/100 000km maintenance plan and warranty of similar duration and distance.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio – R2 039 900

R2 039 900 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio – R2 225 900

As a reminder, the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio are powered by a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine, which produces 375kW and 600N.m of torque – the latter delivered to the rear wheels in the Giulia and all four corners in the Stelvio via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The drivetrain is coupled with a mechanical limited-slip diff. The V6 soundtrack is provided by an Akropovič exhaust system.

“We’re re-opening orders for the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio to keep to a promise made to customers of ours who pay the most attention to the extreme performance and pure emotions inherent in Alfa Romeo’s DNA. This is the best way to celebrate one of the most famous symbols in the automotive world, which brings with it a century-old quest for technical excellence applied to competitions and production cars. We’re confident that the Quadrifoglio will continue to inspire our future, as the most authentic expression of Alfa Romeo sportiness.”

The post Order books for Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio re-opened appeared first on CAR Magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.