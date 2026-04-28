New Chery bakkie could arrive in SA sooner than expected

In February, Chery officially unveiled a prototype version of its upcoming new bakkie, codenamed ‘KP31’, and along with the reveal, the Chinese automaker’s South African arm announced the production version of this box-fresh double-cab has been confirmed for SA – the local launch penned in for the fourth quarter of 2026, or first quarter of 2027.

However, a local representative of Chery has now told CAR magazine that the brand is ‘pushing hard’ to launch the yet-to-be-named production model, which employs a ‘world-first’ plug-in hybrid (PHEV) diesel powertrain, in our market in 2026.

So, if the ‘KP31’ does arrive in our market in 2026, it will form part of the several new bakkies that’s still penned in to launch in our country this year – the latter including the new Toyota Hilux – as we highlighted in our Every bakkie confirmed for SA in 2026 feature. In addition, it won’t be the only Chery product that will arrive in SA in 2026. Indeed, to name but a few, the Wuhu brand will also introduce the Q all-electric city car and the Tiggo V – the latter taking the shape of a seven-seater SUV that can ‘transform’ into a bakkie – to our market this year.

Underpinned by Chery’s ‘Kaitan’ body-on-frame chassis, the ‘KP31’ production model measures 5 450mm in length and 1 920mm in width – dimensions comparable to that of the BYD Shark 6, which we evaluated for a road test in 2025. The Chery’s PHEV powertrain pairs an electric motor with a 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine. According to reports, this setup will produce around 260kW and 680Nm.

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The post Chery ‘pushing hard’ to launch KP31 bakkie in SA in 2026 appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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