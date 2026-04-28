Gauteng teens to represent SA at 15th Africa Armwrestling Championships

Three Springs residents will be competing in the 15th Africa Armwrestling Championships in Accra, Ghana on Friday and Saturday, reports Springs Advertiser.

Meri Prinsloo (16), Sebstatiaan Palmer (17) and Rosemary Botha (54) will be representing Supernova Armwrestling Club and will be part of team South Africa.

Prinsloo, who is a Hoërskool Hugenote learner, said she was surprised to learn that she will be competing on an international stage.

She said her preparation for the competition meant training harder, listening to her coach and improving where she could.

Prinsloo explained that during her training, she realised that her table time and stamina had improved

“My love for the sport has motivated me and gotten me to the competition like these and made me able to represent my town and country as well,” said Prinsloo.

She shared that when she gets to the table, she automatically knows what to do.

Prinsloo hopes that she gets a podium position and brings back the medal.

She expressed excitement about meeting new competitors and getting medals.

Palmer, who will be the only male among the females, shared that it is a proud moment for him to represent both his club and the country.

He was inspired to join the sport after watching videos of arm wrestling, and because his best friend, Anthony Miny, would often engage in friendly matches when they spent time together.

Like any sportsperson, Palmer said one of his challenges has been developing his technique to start winning.

“Seconds before the match, I start rehearsing all my techniques in my head. And my coaches also help me during the match to remind me what techniques to use,” he cited.

Palmer expressed that his great support comes from his teammates and coaches, who have helped him through these exciting developments to become the best athlete he can be.

Botha will not be competing this year but will be officiating in the tournament.

She was appointed Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) referee for this year’s championship.

Botha said that it is an honour to be the first appointed referee from South Africa to officiate in Ghana this year.

She officiated and competed in last year’s competition, which was held in Nigeria and returned home with a bronze medal.

Botha said she is proud of the two athletes from the club.

“They are formidable and accomplished athletes. We are proud to be part of their journey to compete and represent the South African Armwrestling Federation in Ghana this year,”she said.

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