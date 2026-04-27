Rising SA tennis star set for international test in Croatia tournament

Young tennis talent Leon Bezuidenhout is set to take on the world after being selected to compete in the prestigious Smrikva Bowl in Croatia this June.

According to Rosebank Killarney Gazette, Leon first picked up a racquet at the age of three and quickly developed a love for the sport. After starting formal coaching a few years later, his talent soon became clear.

National dominance

The youngster has gone on to dominate the local U10 circuit and is currently ranked number one in South Africa in his age group. He has also received a special exemption to compete in the U12 division.

Training and development

Leon trains at The Wanderers Club under coach Vaughn Hunter, where he continues to sharpen his game through hard work and dedication.

Away from tennis, he also excels in rugby, athletics and academics at Laerskool Randhart.

Global recognition

Only 32 boys from around the world were selected for the tournament, making the achievement a proud milestone for Leon, his family and coach.

“I feel very grateful for this opportunity, and I will work hard and do my best to make my family and country proud,” says Leon.

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