Audi Concept C set for production

Audi has described its new sports car as a 'serious product' and it will be in the market in two years.

2 hours ago
CAR Magazine 1 minute read
The Audi Concept C. Photo: Audi

Within the next two years, Audi’s Concept C will go into production, as confirmed by Audi CEO Gernot Döllner in a recent interview with Australian publication GoAuto.

Döllner stated we presented that last September, and within two years, we will have it in the market.

He remains firm on the release of this new model, calling the Concept C a ‘serious product’. 

The new two-seater platform has high hopes to evoke the same impact the TT did upon its release in 1998. The Ingolstadt brand has acknowledged criticisms on the abundance of displays, touch controls, and overall digitalisation of the cabins of its most recent products.

However, the production version of the Concept C is said to take on a more analogue-oriented approach with the fitment of anodised aluminium switchgear. The cabin will also reference the designs of Audi models of the past.

The Concept C will reportedly be underpinned by the VW Group’s all-new PPE Sport platform, with the battery pack positioned in front of the rear axle. In concept guise, this platform weighs 1 690kg and features a rear-mounted electric motor driving the rear wheels exclusively.

However, from what we understand, an all-wheel-drive variant is also in the works.

The post Audi TT successor confirmed for production appeared first on CAR Magazine.

