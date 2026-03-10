Chery Tiggo 4 Pro takes title for best-selling Chinese vehicle again
Last month’s top Chinese vehicles included GWM’s Haval Jolion and Omoda’s C5 in second and third place, while the top seller held firm.
The Chery Tiggo 4 Pro kept its standing as South Africa’s best-selling Chinese vehicle intact for the second month in a row in February.
Top 20 best-sellers
The Citizen reports that in a month when the local market shifted 53 455 vehicles, 11.4% more than 12 months ago, the Tiggo 4 Pro raked in 1 809 unit sales to place it sixth overall.
Worth noting is that these include the Tiggo Cross and the Tiggo 4 Pro panel van.
For the second month, the rest of the top six remained unchanged, with the Great Wall Motor (GWM) Haval Jolion placing second ahead of the Omoda C5, Jetour T2, GWM P-Series and Jetour T1.
The Jetour Dashing improved its ranking to seventh place at the expense of the GWM Haval H6.
Completing the top 10 were the Chery Tiggo 7 and GWM Steed.
February’s top 20 best-selling Chinese vehicles were as follows:
- Chery Tiggo 4 Pro – 1 809
- GWM Haval Jolion – 1 108
- Omoda C5 – 824
- Jetour T2 – 619
- GWM P-Series – 559
- Jetour T1- 458
- Jetour Dashing – 396
- GWM Haval H6 – 390
- Chery Tiggo 7 – 361
- GWM Steed – 263
- JAC T-Series – 246
- MG ZS – 245
- Jaecoo J5 – 236
- GWM Tank 300 – 235
- Jetour X70 Plus – 200
- Foton Tunland – 182
- Jaecoo J7 – 122
- MG HS – 122
- MG ZS Pro – 97
- BAIC B30 – 92
Best-selling brands
As in January, GWM remained the best-selling brand, followed by Chery, its Jetour and Omoda & Jaecoo sub-brands, MG, Foton, JAC, BAIC, Changan and Leapmotor.
In total, the best-selling marques for January were as follows:
- Great Wall Motors – 2 614
- Chery – 2 312
- Jetour – 1 673
- Omoda & Jaecoo – 1 297
- MG – 643
- Foton – 473
- JAC – 309
- BAIC – 146
- Changan – 131
- Leapmotor – 2
NOTE: Excluded is truck brand First Automotive Works (FAW). Also not ranked are BYD, Dongfeng, GAC, Geely, JMC and LDV, which don’t report figures to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa).
