Chery Tiggo 4 Pro takes title for best-selling Chinese vehicle again

The Chery Tiggo 4 Pro kept its standing as South Africa’s best-selling Chinese vehicle intact for the second month in a row in February.

Top 20 best-sellers

The Citizen reports that in a month when the local market shifted 53 455 vehicles, 11.4% more than 12 months ago, the Tiggo 4 Pro raked in 1 809 unit sales to place it sixth overall.

Worth noting is that these include the Tiggo Cross and the Tiggo 4 Pro panel van.

For the second month, the rest of the top six remained unchanged, with the Great Wall Motor (GWM) Haval Jolion placing second ahead of the Omoda C5, Jetour T2, GWM P-Series and Jetour T1.

The Jetour Dashing improved its ranking to seventh place at the expense of the GWM Haval H6.



Completing the top 10 were the Chery Tiggo 7 and GWM Steed.

February’s top 20 best-selling Chinese vehicles were as follows:

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro – 1 809 GWM Haval Jolion – 1 108 Omoda C5 – 824 Jetour T2 – 619 GWM P-Series – 559 Jetour T1- 458 Jetour Dashing – 396 GWM Haval H6 – 390 Chery Tiggo 7 – 361 GWM Steed – 263 JAC T-Series – 246 MG ZS – 245 Jaecoo J5 – 236 GWM Tank 300 – 235 Jetour X70 Plus – 200 Foton Tunland – 182 Jaecoo J7 – 122 MG HS – 122 MG ZS Pro – 97 BAIC B30 – 92

Best-selling brands

As in January, GWM remained the best-selling brand, followed by Chery, its Jetour and Omoda & Jaecoo sub-brands, MG, Foton, JAC, BAIC, Changan and Leapmotor.

In total, the best-selling marques for January were as follows:

Great Wall Motors – 2 614

Chery – 2 312

Jetour – 1 673

Omoda & Jaecoo – 1 297

MG – 643

Foton – 473

JAC – 309

BAIC – 146

Changan – 131

Leapmotor – 2

NOTE : Excluded is truck brand First Automotive Works (FAW). Also not ranked are BYD, Dongfeng, GAC, Geely, JMC and LDV, which don’t report figures to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa).

