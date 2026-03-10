Watch: Changan Uni-S launch date confirmed for South Africa

As Car Mag highlighted in Every Chinese car confirmed for SA in 2026, the Changan Uni-S is en route to South Africa, and the Chinese marque’s local arm has now confirmed when its compact-SUV offering will arrive in our market. Car Mag had an exclusive first look at the upcoming model (watch the video below).

While the local lineup, official pricing thereof and trim levels have yet to be confirmed, we know that the Uni-S employs a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine – the latter producing 138kW and a healthy 300Nm of torque. Power is delivered to the road via a front-wheel drivetrain that’s paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The Uni-S’s bodywork measures 4 539mm in length and 1 865mm in width – dimensions comparable to that of the Chery Tiggo 7. The Uni-S stands 1 680mm tall. The wheelbase spans 2 656mm.

Launch date

The Changan Uni-S is scheduled to launch in SA in April, joining the Chongqing automaker’s local crossover/SUV lineup, which currently comprises the CS75 Pro that Car Mag sampled in 2025.

According Changan South Africa, the Uni-S is a ‘pivotal’ model for the brand. Marinus Venter, the country manager of Jameel Motors South Africa, who distributes Changan vehicles in our market, said: “We’re measured in how we communicate a new launch, but this is a pivotal product for us – positioned in the heart of the market with a specification level that, on paper, is right up there with the best in the segment.”

Venter added: “What gives us confidence is that Uni-S is well known, globally. The model family has already achieved over one million cumulative sales internationally, which is a strong indicator of broad-market acceptance.”

