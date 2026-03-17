Kiger Turbo launches in SA with more power

In November 2025, Renault South Africa introduced the updated Kiger, which Car Magazine sampled at the local launch, to our market.



At the time, the revised local Kiger lineup was exclusively available with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-pot, producing 52kW and 96Nm of torque. However, now, the more powerful, turbocharged variant has landed in SA.

The newcomer to the French firm’s local Kiger portfolio employs the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol powertrain as the pre-facelifted derivative. As a reminder, this unit churns out 74kW and 160Nm, delivered to the front wheels via either a five-speed manual gearbox or continuously variable transmission (CVT). The drivetrain offers three drive modes: Eco, normal, and sport. The automaker claims an average fuel consumption figure of 5.0L/100km.

While the non-turbocharged Kiger can also be had in entry-level, Evolution trim, the turbocharged model is exclusively available in (mid-tier) Techno and (flagship) Iconic spec – the latter including 16-inch alloy wheels.

Stepping inside, the Kiger Turbo’s cabin plays host to an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, replete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, a six-speaker sound system, and a wireless smartphone charging tray. A multi-camera array is also present.

Renault Kiger Turbo price in SA

The updated Renault Kiger Turbo in Techno trim is priced from R278 999, while the flagship, Iconic derivative is priced from R298 999 and R329 999 for the manual and CVT variants, respectively. Included in the price are a five-year/150 000 km warranty and a two-year/30 000 km service plan.

Kiger 1.0 Evolution MT – R219 999

Kiger 1.0 Techno MT – R244 999

Kiger 1.0 Techno AMT – R254 999

Kiger 1.0 Turbo Kiger Techno MT – R278 999

Kiger 1.0 Turbo Iconic MT – R298 999

Kiger 1.0 Turbo Iconic CVT – R329 999

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The post Updated Renault Kiger Turbo in SA: price and specs appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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