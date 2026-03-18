Lexus recalls around 110 vehicles over transmission risks 

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has announced a recall of certain Lexus LX500D vehicles distributed in South Africa by Lexus South Africa Motors.



The recall affects around 110 LX500D-FSport and LX500D Overtrail vehicles distributed between March 13, 2025, and January 16.

The NCC says the vehicles were equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission that uses linear solenoids to control gear shifts.



According to the supplier, if a solenoid failure occurs under certain driving conditions, the transmission electronic control unit and the engine electronic control unit may not communicate the failure, resulting in the transmission over-revving in specific gears.



This could result in damage to the transmission and a loss of motive power while driving at higher speeds. If certain damage occurs to the transmission housing, there is also the possibility for transmission fluid to leak from the housing. This could increase the risk of a crash or fire if an ignition source is present.

The NCC has urged consumers who own the affected vehicles to take them to an authorised Lexus dealership for reprogramming of the transmission electronic control unit, which will be carried out at no cost to the consumer.

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