2009 Mk1 VW Citi Golf Limited Edition up for sale for R 1m

Vintage Cars South Africa (Wat Swaai Jy?) has listed a 2009 Volkswagen (VW) Mk1 Citi Golf Limited Edition with just 19km on the odometer for sale. The last of its kind to be built in South Africa, this example is one of just 1 000 units produced and, according to its documentation, was never even registered. Also noteworthy is the fact that it still has its original tyres, and its VW ‘birth certificate’ confirms a mileage of only 19km since leaving the factory. As indicated by the decals on its front wheel arches, this example is car number 30 of 1 000 units produced.

Standout features of this special Mk1 are its 15-inch alloy wheels, commemorative graphics, chrome grille outline, and obligatory golf ball gear lever knob. Other touches include a chrome-tipped exhaust, partial leather seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. This model is a feature in and of itself as it represented the last of the Mk1 (or Citi Golf, as it became branded by VW South Africa) produced in South Africa before it was discontinued following a 31-year legacy in the country.

Like the VeloCiti, this Mk1 employed a 1.6l overhead valve inline-four petrol engine that produced 74kW and 140Nm of torque. The powertrain is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. This model completed the 0-100 km/h sprint in 9.56 seconds when tested, and ultimately topped out at 178km/h.

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The post 2009 Mk1 VW Citi Golf Limited Edition up for sale for R1 million appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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