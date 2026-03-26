Updated Mercedes-Maybach S-Class revealed

In January, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the thoroughly updated S-Class – the revised model featuring an array of fresh exterior and interior design elements, upgraded tech and, perhaps most noteworthy, a new V8 engine option. Now, the German automaker has whipped the wraps off the most luxurious variant in the revised S-Class lineup, the Mercedes-Maybach.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is available in three flavours: S580, S580e and S680. The S580 employs the Stuttgart marque’s new (flat-plane-crank) V8. The 4.0l twin-turbocharged powertrain produces 395kW and 750Nm of torque. Thanks to 48V mild-hybrid tech, an additional 17kW and 205Nm boost is available for short durations. Power is delivered to all four corners. The S580 dispatches the 0-100km/h dash in a claimed 4.5 seconds.

The S580e’s plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain comprises Mercedes-Benz’s revised (M256 Evo) 3.0l turbocharged six-cylinder internal combustion engine (ICE) and single electric motor. The ICE component of the PHEV setup produces 330kW and 560Nm. The S580e is endowed with a combined system output of 480kW and 750Nm, delivered to the road via the three-pointed star brand’s 4Matic all-wheel drivetrain. Mercedes-Benz claims the PHEV model completes the 0-100km/h dash in 4.8 seconds.

The S680’s 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 churns out 450kW and 850Nm – good for a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 4.0 seconds. Incorporating 48V mild-hybrid tech, a 17kW and 205Nm boost in power and torque is also available here.

In select markets, the V12 powertrain will remain available. The 6.0l twin-turbocharged unit produces 450kW and 900Nm of torque, the latter available from 2 000r/min. The V12-powered Mercedes-Maybach S-Class completes the 0-100km/h sprint in a claimed 4.5 seconds.

The updated Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is distinguished from the pre-facelifted model via a 20% larger front grille with illuminated ‘Maybach’ lettering, rose gold accents for the headlamps, and self-levelling centre wheel caps. The interior features the brand’s MBUX Superscreen and 64-colour active ambient lighting, to name but a few items. Customers can also personalise their vehicles through Mercedes-Benz’s Manufaktur programme.

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