Honda Amaze is practical and budget-friendly

Let’s be blunt, the Honda Amaze is never going to be the poster car on a teen’s wall or the first stop after you have won the lottery. But if you are looking for relatively well priced transport that offers plenty space, then the Honda Amaze will find itself on your list, reports The Citizen.

And that is exactly what happened with the car when it spent three months at the Citizen Motoring as part of a long-term test. Quietly going about its daily work with no fuss, it was the car we all chose when we needed practical transport for a week or two.



Practical and easy on the pocket



Practicality takes centre stage, with a wider interior for added comfort and class-leading boot space. Photo: Mark Jones

And by practical we mean that despite being classified as a compact sedan, the Honda Amaze offered better than average interior space and a large 416-litre boot. And the peppy 1.2-litre engine was acceptable for most applications, and it was easy on the pocket at the pumps.

Available in three derivatives, Trend, Comfort, and Comfort CVT, our long termer was the entry level Trend as fitted with a five-speed manual transmission. It wasn’t the slickest box we have ever come across, but it did mean we didn’t have to put up with a horrible CVT transmission.

Adequate power and decent fuel consumption



The Honda Amaze offers an ideal balance of performance and fuel efficiency. Photo: Mark Jones

All the derivatives are powered by the same naturally aspirated engine, and in the case of the Amaze, it produces 66kW of power and 110Nm of torque. While on paper this is not a lot, it is actually more than most the competition offers.

Honda claim a combined fuel consumption figure of 5.5-litres per 100km. You are not going to get that unless you try really hard and drive really slowly. In every day real world use, we finished up on a number of 6.7-litres per 100km. Nothing wrong with that.



Key exterior design features

Dynamic front fascia with signature chequered-flag grille and chrome accents

LED headlights, taillights and daytime running lights

Automatic headlights

15-Inch dual tone alloy wheels

And compact sedan proportions: 3 995mm length and 2 470mm wheelbase.

Comfort meets connectivity

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

4-speaker sound system

Wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto

7-inch driver display

Wireless smartphone charger

Automatic climate control

Segment first remote engine start

And smart keyless entry with walk-away lock

Prioritising safety

Rear parking sensors with reverse camera

6 SRS Airbags

Vehicle Stability Assist

Vehicle Stability Assist Anti-Lock Braking System

And Hill Start Assist

It’s not the flashiest, but with a focus on value, the Honda Amaze combines affordability with a generous list of standard features. Making it one of the most practical and sensible choices in the compact sedan category.

Pricing

Amaze 1.2 Trend MT – R254 900

The Honda Amaze comes standard with a four-year / 60 000km Service Plan, a five-year / 200 000km warranty and three-year AA Roadside Assistance.

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