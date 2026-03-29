Honda Amaze ticks all the transport boxes

Now in its third generation, the all-new Honda Amaze returns with fresh styling, enhanced comfort, and upgraded features.

Let’s be blunt, the Honda Amaze is never going to be the poster car on a teen’s wall or the first stop after you have won the lottery. But if you are looking for relatively well priced transport that offers plenty space, then the Honda Amaze will find itself on your list.

And that is exactly what happened with the car when it spent three months at the Citizen Motoring as part of a long-term test. Quietly going about its daily work with no fuss, it was the car we all chose when we needed practical transport for a week or two.

Practical and easy on the pocket

Practicality takes centre stage, with a wider interior for added comfort and class-leading boot space. Picture: Mark Jones

And by practical we mean that despite being classified as a compact sedan, the Honda Amaze offered better than average interior space and a large 416-litre boot. And the peppy 1.2-litre engine was acceptable for most applications, and it was easy on the pocket at the pumps.

Available in three derivatives, Trend, Comfort, and Comfort CVT, our long termer was the entry level Trend as fitted with a five-speed manual transmission. It wasn’t the slickest box we have ever come across, but it did mean we didn’t have to put up with a horrible CVT transmission.

Adequate power and decent fuel consumption

The Honda Amaze offers an ideal balance of performance and fuel efficiency. Picture: Mark Jones

All the derivatives are powered by the same naturally aspirated engine, and in the case of the Amaze, it produces 66 kW of power and 110 Nm of torque. While on paper this is not a lot, it is actually more than most the competition offers.

Honda claim a combined fuel consumption figure of 5.5-litres per 100 km. You are not going to get that unless you try really hard and drive really slowly. In every day real world use, we finished up on a number of 6.7-litres per 100 km. Nothing wrong with that.

Key Exterior Design Features

Dynamic front fascia with signature chequered-flag grille & chrome accents

LED headlights, taillights, & daytime running lights;

Automatic headlights;

15-Inch dual tone alloy wheels;

And compact sedan proportions: 3 995mm length & 2 470mm wheelbase.

Offering a segment first Remote Engine Start function. Picture: Mark Jones

Comfort Meets Connectivity

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system;

4-speaker sound system;

Wireless Apple Carplay & Android Auto;

7-inch driver display;

Wireless smartphone charger;

Automatic climate control;

Segment first remote engine start;

And smart keyless entry with walk-away lock.

Prioritising Safety

Rear parking sensors with reverse camera;

6 SRS Airbags;

Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA);

Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA); Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS);

And Hill Start Assist (HSA).

It’s not the flashiest, but with a focus on value, the Honda Amaze combines affordability with a generous list of standard features. Making it one of the most practical and sensible choices in the compact sedan category.

Interior creature comforts include 8-inch display and reverse camera. Picture: Mark Jones

Pricing

Amaze 1.2 Trend MT – R254 900

The Honda Amaze comes standard with a four-year / 60 000km Service Plan, a five-year / 200 000km Warranty and three-year AA Roadside Assistance.