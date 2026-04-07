Foton sets new sales milestone in SA

According to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa), Foton SA recorded a total of 604 new-vehicle sales last month, surpassing the 5 000-unit mark for new vehicles sold in the light commercial vehicle and medium commercial vehicle segments since the Chinese firm, in partnership with Combined Motor Holdings Group, re-entered the South African market in June 2024.

“This milestone reflects the pace at which Foton is establishing itself in South Africa,” says the chief executive officer of Foton South Africa, Marius Smal.

“Reaching over 5 000 vehicles on the road in a relatively short period (only 18 months) is a strong indicator of the market’s response to our product offering, as well as the strength of our dealer network and support structures.”

Foton’s local bakkie portfolio comprises the Tunland G7 single- and double-cab bakkies, and the Tunland V7 and Tunland V9 double-cab bakkies. The latter, flagship model was introduced in November 2025. Foton’s local product portfolio also includes the Truckmate single-cab and View panel van, both of which are available with internal combustion engine and electric vehicle powertrains. The Asambe minibus and View Royal Saloon carry 16 and 15 passengers, respectively, and are powered by a variety of petrol and diesel powertrains. In the medium commercial vehicle segment, Foton offers the Miler and eAumark trucks.

Also read: Foton SA sets new sales milestone in January 2026

“Our approach has been clear: To offer vehicles that deliver on durability, value and real-world usability,” Smal adds. “This milestone is not only about growth in numbers, but about building long-term trust with South African customers.”

The local arm of the Chinese automaker is establishing a local manufacturing plant in Gqeberha, which is the brand’s first overseas manufacturing facility. “The start of local assembly marks a major step forward for the brand,” says Smal. “It allows us to respond more effectively to local market demand, while contributing to South Africa’s broader automotive manufacturing ecosystem.”

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