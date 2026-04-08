5 best-selling bakkies in South Africa in March

In March, 58 060 new vehicles were sold in South Africa, as reported by Naamsa, the Automotive Business Council of South Africa. Of the total figure, the light commercial vehicle (LCV) accounted for 26.8%, or 15 557 units – the latter figure signifying an increase of 2 112 units, or 15.7%, compared to the number of units sold in the same month in 2025.

Retaining the top spot as SA’s best-selling bakkie, last month, 4 118 new (eighth-generation) Toyota Hilux bakkies were sold – an increase of 756 units compared to February. As such, the Hilux continued to register the highest market share – 27.9% (up 0.6%) – in the LCV segment.

With a 1 057-unit increase in sales over February, the Isuzu D-Max claimed second place, with 3 008 units sold in the third month of the year, contributing to Isuzu’s fourth-place finish among the 10 best-selling car brands in SA. The D-Max recorded a market share of 20.4% – an increase of 4.6% over February.

The Ford Ranger finished third, registering 2 074 units sold last month. Rounding out the top five were the Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up and GWM P-Series, which placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

Top 5 best-selling bakkies in SA in March

Toyota Hilux: 4 118 units (up 756) Isuzu D-Max: 3 008 units (up 1 057) Ford Ranger: 2 074 units (down 17) Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up: 1 037 units (up 34) GWM P-Series: 785 units (up 228)

So, which bakkies missed out on the top five? Well, for starters, the Volkswagen Amarok came in sixth, with 466 units leaving showroom floors last month, while 380 consumers put pen to paper for the Nissan Navara. The Toyota Land Cruiser pick-up, which recently received an update, recorded 371 units sold.

Browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post Top 5 Best-selling bakkies in SA – March 2026 appeared first on CAR Magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.