Kia’s first-ever Tasman bakkie arrives in SA

As we highlighted in Every Bakkie Confirmed for SA in 2026, the Kia Tasman will finally make local landfall this year. Well, now, the South Korean automaker’s first-ever bakkie has officially arrived in South Africa.

Locally, the Tasman is exclusively available with a specifically tuned version of Hyundai-Kia’s 2.2-litre, four-cylinder turbodiesel engine. The Smartstream unit produces 154kW and 440Nm of torque and is coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Two drivetrains are on offer: 4×2 and 4×4.

Underpinned by a ladder-frame chassis, the Tasman measures 5 410mm in length; making it 60 and 85mm longer than the Ford Ranger and outgoing, eighth-generation Toyota Hilux, respectively.



However, the Kia’s 1 930mm width makes it 85mm narrower than its Blue Oval rival, though 30mm wider than the Hilux. The Kia’s wheelbase spans 3 270mm – on par with the Ranger’s and 185mm longer than the upcoming new Hilux.

Kia Tasman price in SA

Locally, the Tasman is available in three flavours: LX, SX, and X-Pro – priced from R679 995, R879 995, and R999 995, respectively.

Kia Tasman 2.2CRDi 4×2 LX AT — R679 995

— R679 995 Kia Tasman 2.2CRDi 4×4 SX AT — R879 995

Kia Tasman 2.2CRDi 4×4 X-Pro AT — R999 995

The Tasman’s load bed, which can be accessed via rear bumper-integrated side steps, is 1 512 mm long, 1 572 mm wide (1 186 mm between the wheel arches), and 540 mm deep. Kia claims these measurements allow for a cargo capacity of up to 1 336 litres. The Tasman offers a maximum payload of up to 1 013 kg and a braked towing capacity of 3 500 kg. The water-fording depth is rated at 800 mm.



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