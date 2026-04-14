Dongfeng 06 compact sport utility vehicle arrives in SA

As we highlighted in Every Chinese car confirmed for SA in 2026, the Dongfeng 06 is scheduled to arrive in South Africa this year. Well-priced from a hair below R500 000, this all-electric compact sport utility vehicle (SUV) has now landed on local shores. The 06, or ‘Vigo’ as it known in some overseas markets, is available in two flavours: E1 400 and E3 470.

Both the E1 and E3 are equipped with a single, front-mounted electric motor, which produces 120kW and 230Nm of torque. In the E1, the e-motor is paired with a 44.94kWh lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack, which offers an operating range of 401km on the Chinese light testing cycle (CLTC). The E3 features a 51.87kWh LFP battery – good for a claimed operating range of up to 471km on a full charge.

The 06 measures 4 306mm in length and 1 868mm in width – dimensions comparable to, for example, that of the Chery Tiggo Cross. The 06’s wheelbase spans 2 715mm.

Dongfeng 06 price in SA

Thanks to the folks at duoporta, we can confirm the two-strong Dongfeng 06 lineup is priced from R499 000 for the E1 variant, making it the most affordable all-electric SUV in SA, and one of the most affordable EVs in SA overall. The E3 is priced from R579 000. Included as standard are a five-year/150 000km vehicle warranty, eight-year/200 000 km warranty for the electric components and battery, and a five-year/100 000km service plan.

Dongfeng 06 E1 400 – R499 000

Dongfeng 06 E3 470 – R579 000

As standard, the 06 E1 ships with 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment, 8.88-inch digital instrumentation, a wireless smartphone charger, a six-speaker audio system, automatic air conditioning, cruise control, a rear-view camera and aft park distance sensors. Six airbags are included with the E1 package.

The E3 builds on the E1’s specification, upgrading to adaptive cruise control and a 360-degree surround-view camera system. The E3 further gains six-way electric adjustment for the front pews – the driver’s of which offering heating/ventilation and memory functionality – ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof. The E3 includes advanced driver assistance systems such as lane-keep assist, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking.

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The post All-electric Dongfeng 06 compact SUV arrives in SA for under R500k appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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