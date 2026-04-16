Plug-in hybrid Jetour T1 and T2 launches in SA

Since the T1 and T2 arrived in South Africa in October 2025, these two models have proved increasingly popular for Jetour South Africa. Indeed, both the T1 and T2 have been among the top five best-selling Chinese passenger cars in SA, with these models’ March sales figures contributing to the Chinese marque’s top 10 positioning as one of the best-selling car brands in SA in March 2026.

Now, Jetour has expanded its local T1 and T2 portfolios with the introduction of plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variants, says Nic Campbell, Vice President of Jetour SA. “The introduction of our PHEV models is an important strategic step for Jetour as we continue to balance sustainable mobility with meaningful user value.” Campbell adds: “PHEVs offer real practical benefit by lowering fuel consumption and helping users reduce their day-to-day running costs.”

Jetour T1 i-DM PHEV price in SA

The T1 PHEV is priced from R689 900, making it R30 000 more expensive than the flagship petrol-only model, the 2.0T Odyssey Dark Night. An AC home charger is included with the price as standard. The new-energy T1’s 1.5l PHEV setup, coupled with an 18.4kWh battery, produces a combined system output of 250kW and 530N.m of torque. Jetour claims an electric-only operating range of 100km and a combined driving range of 1 200km.

Jetour T2 i-DM PHEV price in SA

The T2 PHEV is priced from R779 900, signifying a premium of R75 000 over the 2.0T Odyssey Dark Night derivative. An AC home charger is also included as standard. The new flagship T2’s 1.5l PHEV powertrain is endowed with combined power and torque outputs of 265kW and 610N.m. The new-energy T2 also makes use of an 18.4kWh battery, though, in this application, the claimed electric vehicle-only operating range is slightly less than that of the T1 PHEV, at 90km. The T2 PHEV’s combined driving range matches the T1 PHEV’s.

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