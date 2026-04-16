Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition unveiled

Celebrating two decades of Range Rover Sport, Land Rover has revealed the Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition. Now in its third generation, this special-edition Range Rover Sport features model-specific exterior and interior elements, and is available with a selection of powertrains.

Taking inspiration from the Range Stormer concept’s body hue, the Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition is available in Sanguinello Orange exterior paintwork (pictured here). However, customers also have the option of specifying Santorini Black or Ostuni White. The Twenty Edition is equipped with the British automaker’s Black Exterior Pack, which adds gloss black trim for the front grille, replete with a Narvik Black surround, bonnet louvers, lower front splitter, side vents, and rear valance. The ‘Range Rover’ badging is finished in Narvik Black. The package further includes bespoke illuminated treadplates. The special edition is fitted with 23-inch alloy wheels, finished in either Gloss Sparkle Silver or gloss black.

Stepping inside, the Ebony Windsor leather-upholstered cabin features ‘Twenty’ lettering on the centre console. Forged carbon veneers and a black suede headliner are also present.

The Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition is available with the choice of two powertrains: a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol producing 397 kW and 750 N.m of torque, and a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) setup comprising a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six and 105 kW electric motor – the latter fed by a 38.2 kWh battery pack. The PHEV arrangement produces a combined system output of 405 kW and 800 N.m. According to the firm, the PHEV model offers an electric-only range of up to 115 km.

Said Martin Limpert, Global Managing Director of Range Rover, “Range Rover Sport has continually pushed the boundaries since the Stormer concept was first revealed. Over two decades, it has proven itself as a highly capable luxury SUV with sportscar DNA and the Twenty Edition is the perfect celebration of its enduring legacy. This limited edition adds to that momentum, capturing an exciting moment in a journey that’s far from finished for Range Rover Sport.”

Land Rover has is yet to confirm whether the Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition will be available in South Africa.

Click here to browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition unveiled appeared first on CAR Magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.