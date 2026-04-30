Watch: Could this be the new Toyota Fortuner?

In February, pictures of a camouflage-wrapped new, third-generation Toyota Fortuner surfaced online. However, now, a video showcasing what’s believed could be the upcoming third iteration – without camouflage, no less – has been shared on social media.

Posted by Instagram account autojournal_india, only the rear end of the vehicle is visible. However, if this is, indeed, the next Fortuner, it does give us a glimpse at a few exterior design revisions – the latter including subtly updated taillamps and, perhaps the most noteworthy, an LED light bar spanning the tailgate.

While the video doesn’t show the vehicle’s front end, a keen eye on the images of the new Toyota Fortuner spotted in camouflage in February does reveal its front facia is similar to that of the new Toyota Hilux.

As of yet, Toyota has remained tight-lipped about the next Fortuner. However, a fair bet would be that it will share the Hilux’s Innovative International Multi-purpose Vehicle ladder-frame platform – the same architecture also underpinning the new Land Cruiser FJ. It will likely also share the latest Hilux’s engine options – Toyota’s tried-and-trusted 2.8GD-6 in ‘standard’ and 48V mild-hybrid formats. As a reminder, the 2.8-litre, four-cylinder turbodiesel unit produces 150kW and 500Nm when coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission, or 420Nm, available from a low 1 400r/min, when paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. By way of its bakkie sibling, 4×2 and part-time 4×4 drivetrains will again be available.

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The post Could this be the new Toyota Fortuner? appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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