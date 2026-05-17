Toyota SA sets new Hilux record at Nampo 2026

At the 2026 Nampo Harvest Day, Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) reclaimed the record for largest gathering of Hilux bakkies ever achieved, with the 1 545 examples – of all vintages and body shapes – that came together at Bothaville, Free State province, surpassing the previous record, set at Atlantis Dunes in Cape Town, by 105.

In addition to the record-breaking gathering, TSAM also had its sights set on four Guinness World Records attempts:

The ‘most vehicles to switch on their headlights simultaneously’

The ‘most car doors closed simultaneously’ – the former and latter of which are currently held by Suzuki Auto South Africa, and set at the 2023 and 2025 Jimny Gathering events.

The third attempt was for ‘most car horns sounded at the same time’. The current record is 1 077, which was achieved by Ford Everest Club Philippines on 27 August 2023.

The fourth attempt was for ‘most tailgates shut simultaneously’; a record that has yet to be set.

The results for TSAM’s four Guinness World Records attempts are currently under adjudication and will be announced once officially confirmed.

“The record-breaking celebration was an incredibly memorable day. We set our sights on making history, and our Hilux community rallied behind us from across South Africa. This event wasn’t just about the record-breaking attempts; it was about honouring the enduring legacy of the Hilux and the strong community that surrounds it. We are immensely grateful for the overwhelming support of our community in helping us achieve this historic milestone,” said Leon Theron, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing at TSAM.

“Our customers are our community, and their participation reaffirmed that the Hilux is not only a vehicle. It is a legacy that is proudly South African – one that is truly built for generations and built into families, communities and shared moments. To everyone who came out to support us, thank you for being part of Toyota’s local history and the Hilux legacy. We couldn’t have done any of this without you.”

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