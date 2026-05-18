Volkswagen reveals first-ever electric GTI

Volkswagen has sprung an earlier than expected surprise by officially revealing its first-ever electric GTI model in the shape of the new ID. Polo GTI, reports The Citizen



More than just ‘GTI marketing’

Initially believed to only show itself next year, the reveal of the GTI completes the ID. Polo line-up, following the premiere of the standard model earlier this month.

Wolfsburg’s rival for the incoming Opel Corsa GSE, the production version of the ID.2all GTI Concept gains not only aesthetically and inside, but underneath its skin as well.

Racy exterior

Appearing little changed from the concept, and even harking back to the Lupo GTi and up! GTI, the ID. Polo GTI’s external differences from its sibling include unique 19-inch alloy wheels, a deeper honeycomb lower intake and an illuminated LED strip underneath the Matrix I.Q. LED headlights.

Not stopping there, it also boasts an illuminated Volkswagen logo and two so-called red elements underneath the sides of the light clusters that become part of the full-width trademark GTI red strip.



ID. Polo GTI gets model specific 19-inch alloy wheels and GTI badges at the base of the door sills as some of its model-specific aesthetics. Photo: Volkswagen

Black mirror caps, model-specific bumpers and door sills, and a red GTI logo on the sealed grille as well as the sills round off the front facia.

At the rear, the ID. Polo GTI gets a body-coloured bootlid spoiler unique to it, 3D Matrix I.Q. LED light clusters, an imitation black-painted diffuser and a full-width LED light bar with an illuminated Volkswagen badge in the centre.

Not just about the show

As with its Opel rival, the ID. Polo GTI’s under-the-skin changes to the MEB+ platform are extensive and include the electronic XDS locking front differential, retuned sport suspension and sharper steering.

In addition, pressing the GTI button at the base of the steering wheel further changes the power delivery of the electric motor while activating the Dynamic Chassis Control system and the launch control.

The final sporty tweak involves an imitation petrol engine soundtrack being pumped into the cabin using the speakers when ‘GTI mode’ is engaged.

Inside

Inside, the adaptions from the standard ID. Polo include the GTI steering wheel with physical buttons, red stitching and the red 12 o’clock marking, red, grey and black tartan stitching on the seats, a slim red strip on the dashboard and red stitching on the doors.





A red and black theme has been applied to the interior. Photo: Volkswagen

The seats themselves gain a fabric upholstery finish with the red GTI badge embroidered into the front headrests.

Alloy pedals and paddle shifters for adjusting the electric motor’s level of energy recuperation complete the interior.

The GTI’s list of options, meanwhile, includes different 19-inch wheels wrapped in specifically developed Bridgestone Potenza Sport tyres, a panoramic sunroof, massaging function for the front seats and a 10-speaker, 425-watt Harman Kardon sound system.

‘Electric GTI’ punch

On the power front, the 52-kWh battery pack from the flagship ID. Polo has been tweaked, along with the electric motor, to develop 166kW.

This represents an uptake of 14kW over the current combustion-engine Polo GTI sold in Europe, and 19kW more than the South African version.

The result is a claimed top speed of 175km/h, 0-100km/h in 6.8 seconds and an all-electric range of 424km.

Tipping the scales at 1 540kg, the ID. Polo GTI supports DC charging up to 105kW, which will require a waiting time of 24 minutes from 10-80%.

Not for us

Soon to go on sale in Europe priced from ‘under €39 000’, which amounts to R755 552 when directly converted and without taxes, the ID. Polo GTI is not expected to arrive in South Africa anytime soon.

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