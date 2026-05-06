Performance Opel Corsa returns, but with an obvious catch

GSE will rival the Peugeot E-208 GTi and incoming Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI, but won't be offered in South Africa.

Last teased in March, Opel has officially removed the wraps from its first performance Corsa since the lukewarm last generation GSI.

No engine here

Set to debut, publicly, for the first time at the Paris Motor Show in October, the GSE also becomes the most powerful production Corsa ever made, an accolade held until now by the long departed OPC.

The third GSE model after the Astra and Mokka, the Corsa’s shares its powertrain with the latter, which, as per its nomenclature stands for Grand Sport Electric.

Most powerful Corsa ever made

Similar also to sister Stellantis brand Peugeot’s E-208 GTi, the GSE’s 54-kWh battery pack drives a single electric motor that develops 206kW/345Nm.

A setup that also powers the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce, the GSE has a limited top speed of 180 km/h, but will get from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 5.5 seconds.

By comparison, the most powerful OPC’s 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine made 152kW/280Nm, resulting in a top speed of 230 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 6.8 seconds.

GSE’s exterior changes from the GS Line on which it is based, are prominent. Picture: Opel

Officially more powerful than the incoming 166 kW Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI, the GSE’s outputs, however, vary depending on the selected driving mode.

In both Normal and Eco modes, only 170 kW is being produced, with the full 206 kW unlocked in Sport mode. At the same time, selecting Eco limits the top speed to 150 km/h.

Racy exterior

Compared to the regular Corsa GS Line it is based on, the GSE’s prominent aesthetic changes comprise model specific door sills and bumpers, a new front apron, gloss black wheel arch cladding and a black roof, mirror caps and bootlid spoiler.

Shared with the Mokka GSE is the same design for the 18-inch alloy wheels, which has been wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres.

Sportier dynamics

Dynamically, Opel has tweaked the GSE’s chassis by fitting a Torsen limited slip front differential, lowering the ride height and fitting specifically designed shock absorbers, stabilisers and axles.

Unique to the GSE is a retuned electric power steering rack and uprated brakes identified by yellow GSE-branded four-piston Alcon calipers at the front.

Inside

Inside, the interior’s gains amount to Alcantara trimmed sport seats with the Opel Motorsport black, grey and yellow chequered pattern finish, yellow seatbelts and alloy pedals.

Opel Motorsport colours of grey, yellow and black feature on the doors and seats. Picture: Opel

The interior’s transformation is rounded off with an Alcantara-clad steering wheel, a grey background GSE logo on the dashboard, yellow stitch work on the armrests and the instrument panel, and Alcantara inserts on the doors.

Sorry…

Going on-sale only after its premiere in Paris, the Corsa GSE, as with its Peugeot sibling the ID. Polo GTI, is unlikely to be offered in South Africa anytime soon.