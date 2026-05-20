Toyota SA reveals price of new bZ4X

Following revealing local pricing for the highly-anticipated new Land Cruiser FJ, which Car Magazine sampled for an exclusive first SA drive, and sixth-generation RAV4 – the former and latter scheduled to launch in SA soon – Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has confirmed pricing for the bZ4X all-electric crossover/SUV.

The first Toyota-badged battery-electric vehicle (BEV) offered in SA, the bZ4X is exclusively available with a dual electric-motor powertrain – producing combined power and torque outputs of 255kW and 439Nm – in our market.

According to the Japanese automaker, these figures allow the 2 110kg (claimed) all-wheel-drive BEV to complete the 0-100km/h sprint in 5.1 seconds. The top speed is rated at 160km/h.

The bZ4X’s e-motors are fed by a 73.1kWh battery pack, which serves up a claimed 480km operating range on a single, full charge. The lithium-ion item supports DC fast charging of up to 150kW; allowing for a 0-80% recharge in 29 minutes. Toyota claims an average energy consumption of 15.1kWh/100 km.

Toyota bZ4X price in SA

Locally, the Toyota bZ4X is priced from R1 182 800. Included with the price are three-year/100 000km vehicle and eight-year/160 000km battery warranties and a service plan spanning six services or

90 000km.

Stepping inside (via standard-fitment keyless entry), the bZ4X’s cabin plays host to such items as 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment, replete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone screen mirroring, a 7.0-inch digital driver’s display, a head-up display, dual wireless smartphone charging trays, nine-speaker JBL audio system, dual-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, and a panoramic glass roof.

A 360-degree surround-view camera array, supplemented by front and rear park distance sensors, is also present. Advanced driver assistance systems include adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and blind-spot monitoring. The bZ4X is equipped with eight airbags.

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