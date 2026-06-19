New details emerge on likely SA-bound Geely Galaxy Cruiser 700

In January, CAR Magazine reported that the Geely Galaxy Cruiser is under consideration for South Africa. Now, fresh details have emerged about the Chinese automaker’s first dedicated off-road SUV.

The Galaxy Cruiser 700, also known as the Battleship 700 or Zhanjian 700 overseas, is powered by a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain comprising a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with three electric motors – two mounted on the rear axle, with the remaining unit positioned up front.

The PHEV setup produces a combined power output of 830kW. Tipping the scales at a claimed 2 880kg, the Galaxy Cruiser 700 boasts a power-to-weight ratio of 288kW per tonne.

The PHEV arrangement is coupled with Geely’s ‘Golden Short Blade’ ’ battery pack. Although the capacity of the battery pack has yet to be revealed, reports from China have suggested a capacity of 70kWh – which would offer an electric-only operating range of up to 350km (CLTC) on a single full charge.

The Galaxy Cruiser 700 will reportedly feature a 900 V electric architecture, allowing for rapid charging.

The first model based on the firm’s new SEA-R architecture, the Galaxy Cruiser 700 is equipped with independent active suspension and features real-time torque vectoring and four-wheel steering. Steer-by-wire and brake-by-wire are also present. The AI tech incorporated into the platform allows the SUV to autonomously switch between front-, rear- and all-wheel drive, as well as electric vehicle (EV), hybrid and extended-range modes, depending on driving conditions.

Adding to its off-road prowess, the Galaxy Cruiser 700 will feature ‘crab-walk’, ‘U-turn’, and continuous obstacle avoidance functions. It will also adopt a ‘floating’ mode. The wading depth is rated at 800mm. Low-range gearing and a rear diff-lock will also be present.

Geely’s rugged new-energy SUV is expected to make its global debut next year.

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The post Fresh details of likely SA-bound Geely Galaxy Cruiser 700 revealed appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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