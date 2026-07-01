Mitsubishi teases next-generation Pajero’s digital off-road display

Mitsubishi has released a fresh teaser image of the highly anticipated next-generation Pajero, confirming the return of its iconic off-road Multi Meter.

Earlier this year, the Japanese automaker confirmed the revival of the legendary nameplate by sharing a glimpse of the upcoming SUV’s silhouette. Now, this latest preview showcases a modern, digital take on the marque’s traditional three-gauge arrangement.

The digital display features an inclinometer as well as pitch and roll readouts. However, Mitsubishi has yet to confirm whether this Multi Meter will feature as a standalone display or be incorporated into the infotainment touchscreen or the digital instrument cluster.

The new Pajero will be underpinned by the same ladder-frame chassis as the Triton bakkie. However, reports suggest the Pajero will receive model-specific suspension for improved ride comfort. Although Mitsubishi is yet to announce official powertrain options, the SUV is highly likely to feature the more powerful 2.4-litre twin-turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine available in the Triton.

This 150kW and 470N.m twin-turbo oil-burner is scheduled to arrive locally with the updated Triton lineup in the coming months. It delivers power via Mitsubishi’s Super Select II four-wheel-drive system, which is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The new Pajero will reportedly make its official global debut during the second half of this year.

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The post Mitsubishi teases new off-road gauges of next Pajero appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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