Next-gen GWM Tank 300: First details revealed

Introduced to South Africa in plug-in hybrid (PHEV) guise in 2024, with the highly anticipated 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine option following in 2025, GWM has revealed the next Tank 300 on social media. Although the Chinese automaker has remained tight-lipped about the new generation, publication Kuai Technology has reported the latest iteration of GWM’s Toyota Fortuner and Ford Everest rival features larger dimensions and gains a new PHEV powertrain option.

The next Tank 300’s bodywork measures 4 886 mm in length and 1 984 mm in width; making it 126 mm longer and 54 mm wider than the current model. The new Tank 300 is taller, too – 1 927 vs 1 903 mm. In addition, the wheelbase has been stretched, by 260 to 3 010 mm. Exterior design changes remain subtle, with perhaps the most notable coming in the shape of ‘Tank’ lettering on the front grille.

Sited below the bonnet, the new Tank 300 is available with the Baoding brand’s Hi4-Z powertrain. The PHEV setup comprises a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and two electric motors. The all-wheel-drive setup’s 800 V electric architecture features a 59.6 kWh battery. GWM claims an electric-only operating range of 200 km.

The new Tank 300, including the Hi4-Z drivetrain, has yet to be confirmed for South Africa.

The post Next GWM Tank 300 revealed appeared first on Car Magazine.