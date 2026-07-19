Toyota commits R10.4b to ninth generation Hilux production

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has marked a major milestone in the industrial and manufacturing journey of South Africa with the ceremonial line off of the new Hilux at its Prospecton manufacturing plant in Durban.

The local arm of the Japanese automaker has announced a R10.4b investment in its ninth generation Hilux programme.

The investment programme includes three infrastructure developments: a new 29 300 m² logistics centre, a state of the art chassis frame coating facility and a new chassis frame welding facility, scheduled for completion in June 2027.

The R10.4b investment is split R3.2b towards local supplier development – to support domestic value chains and localisation objectives – and R7.2b in production preparation for the Hilux.

Established in 1961, the Prospecton facility is the oldest Toyota factory outside of Japan. Since local Hilux production began 56 years ago, over 2.9m units have rolled off the assembly line, destined for the local market and export to 74 international markets across Africa and Europe. Other models produced at the plant include the popular Corolla Cross, Fortuner and Hiace.

Andrew Kirby, president and CEO of TSAM, said, “The ninth generation Hilux is not simply the next Hilux. It is the next chapter in South African manufacturing. Every new generation presents an opportunity to elevate our technology, strengthen our supplier base, deepen localisation, develop our people and improve the competitiveness of our operations. The R10.4b investment reflects Toyota’s enduring confidence in South Africa, its people and its manufacturing future.”

“When Toyota invests, the impact extends far beyond the vehicles we build. It boosts local suppliers, creates employment, develops skills and contributes to the growth of an entire industrial ecosystem. Every Hilux that leaves our production line carries the contribution and pride of thousands of South Africans.”

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