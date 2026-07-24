VW Amarok SUV could become a reality

In January 2024, Car Magazine reported that the team behind the first-generation Volkswagen Amarok mulled the idea of producing an SUV underpinned by the original Amarok’s platform. In fact, a single prototype – internally known as the ‘Amarok wagon’ – was built, though the German marque has kept it behind closed doors.

The idea was dismissed in July 2022, as VW’s board remarked it would not be financially viable. Now, new reports have suggested an Amarok-based SUV could be back on the cards.

Speaking to GoAuto, Stefan Mecha, CEO of VW Commercial Vehicles, said it remains a ‘long-desired’ wish for the Wolfsburg brand to expand its product portfolio to include a rugged off-road SUV.

“To extend the model range is a long-desired wish, I would say…in particular, this rugged or closed pickup, for instance, as we would call it, where you have the same platform as the pickup – an SUV but based on a pickup platform, a ladder-frame car,” Mecha told the Australian publication.

Mecha also said the planning for an Amarok-based SUV has progressed far enough to include vehicle proportions.

However, a fair bet would be that, if given the green light, the automaker will likely only introduce such a model with the third-generation Amarok.

You see, while the current Amarok is built through VW’s joint venture with Ford – the second-generation Amarok sharing its underpinnings with the Ranger – the partnership between the two companies excludes the production of a VW SUV based on the latter Blue Oval bakkie’s ladder-frame architecture.

Indeed, the current Everest was not included in the cooperation.

“We focused on the pickup solely, so this is (not something) that we have tackled so far – but again, the (SUV) remains an interesting concept, no doubt,” Mecha told GoAuto.

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The post VW Amarok-based SUV back on the cards? appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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