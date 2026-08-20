Top 5 fuel-efficient turbopetrol compact SUVs in South Africa

We’ve rounded up the five most fuel-efficient turbopetrol-powered compact SUVs currently available in SA for under R400k.

5. Volkswagen T-Cross 1.0 TSI manual – 5.9 L/100 km



Photo: CAR Magazine

The Volkswagen T-Cross is powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine available in two states of tune: 70 kW/175 N.m and 85 kW/200 N.m. Exclusively equipped with a five-speed manual transmission, the (R399 900) base-spec derivative is endowed with the former outputs and returns a claimed 5.9 L/100 km. If you are willing to stretch beyond our R400k price cap, the remaining, higher-output models are priced from R418 200. Equipped with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, 85 kW/200 N.m derivatives return a claimed 5.6 L/100 km.

4. Tata Curvv 1.2T Pure+ – 5.7 L/100 km

Photo: Tata Motors

The three-strong local Tata Curvv lineup is available with a single engine option, an 88 kW/170 N.m 1.2-litre turbo-triple coupled with either a six-speed manual gearbox or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The sole model available for under R400k, the (R349 900) Pure+ derivative is exclusively equipped with the former unit. Tata claims an average fuel consumption of 5.7 L/100 km for the entry-level model.

3. Nissan Magnite 1.0T – from 5.3 L/100 km

Photo: Nissan

Although sharing its 74 kW/160 N.m 1.0-litre turbo-triple and five-speed manual with the Renault Kiger Turbo, the Nissan Magnite featuring a three-pedal arrangement is slightly thirstier at the bumps. Yet, it’s claimed 5.3 L/100 km average fuel consumption remains respectable. The manual derivative is priced from R301 900. From R344 900, you can also have a CVT-equipped model. However, the self-shifting variants sip 0.7 L/100 km more than their manual counterparts.

2. Mahindra XUV 3XO 1.2T – from 5.3 L/100 km

Photo: CAR Magazine

Bar the (R409 699) AX7L flagship, every XUV 3XO derivative in the eight-strong local lineup is priced below our R400k price cap, with the range kicking off at R259 999. This means you still have the option of either a six-speed manual transmission or six-speed automatic gearbox. Equipped with the former and latter, the XUV 3XO’s 82 kW/200 N.m 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder returns a claimed 5.3 and 5.6 L/100 km, respectively.

1. Renault Kiger Turbo – from 5.0 L/100 km

Photo: Renault

The most economical turbocharged compact SUV priced from under R400k in SA, the five-speed manual-equipped Renault Kiger Turbo – priced from R278 999 for the Techno and R298 999 for the Iconic – returns a claimed 5.0 L/100 km. The CVT-equipped Iconic derivative, priced from R329 999, returns 6.0 L/100 km.

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